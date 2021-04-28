Natural Resources Minister O’Regan adds policy adviser to team

Plus, Ana Krstanovic recently left Liberal Whip Mark Holland’s office, and the Hill at large, and is now a senior consultant with Hill + Knowlton Strategies.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, pictured in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2020, has hired Blake Oliver to tackle policy files around oil and gas and pipelines in his office. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan has a new policy adviser, with Blake Oliver recently joining his team fresh from Transport Minister Omar Alghabra’s office.
'The budget is a disappointment for those who hoped we could finally address the deep core housing needs facing Canada’s urban and rural Indigenous peoples,' says Canada Housing and Renewal Association's Jeff Morrison.
While governments’ handling of the pandemic has presented reasons for experts to be ‘cynical’ and ‘jaded,’ some say their colleagues remain ‘keen’ on helping shape research policy research for years to come.
The leaders of Canada's two largest federal public service unions were generally pleased with the government's most recent budget that will see continued big-ticket spending even after a year of record deficits.
Government spending that doesn’t create economic growth can have negative consequences, says Josh Nye. Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says a potential rise in interest rates isn't a major concern.