Joel Etienne wins Tory nomination in York Centre

The lawyer will likely face Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks in the next election.
Joel Etienne will run for the Conservative Party in York Centre in the next election. The riding was last held by a Conservative MP between 2011 and 2015. It is currently represented by Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks. Photograph courtesy of Facebook, Joel Etienne
Joel Etienne will be the Conservative Party’s candidate in York Centre, Ont., in the next election, after winning a nomination contest for the riding early this week.
