Conservative MP Jansen under fire for comments on LGBTQ2 community

Plus, the 2020 shortlist for the Donner Prize has been announced, and The Toronto Star's Ottawa bureau welcomes two new reporters.
Participants in a Pride parade are pictured. Conservative MP Tamara Jansen recently made comments about 'lesbian activity' and counselling to stop doing it during debate on Bill C-6, which seeks to ban conversion therapy. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Conservative MP Tamara Jansen hasn’t had a good run recently with her comments about LGBTQ2 people.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'The budget is a disappointment for those who hoped we could finally address the deep core housing needs facing Canada’s urban and rural Indigenous peoples,' says Canada Housing and Renewal Association's Jeff Morrison.
While governments’ handling of the pandemic has presented reasons for experts to be ‘cynical’ and ‘jaded,’ some say their colleagues remain ‘keen’ on helping shape research policy research for years to come.
The leaders of Canada's two largest federal public service unions were generally pleased with the government's most recent budget that will see continued big-ticket spending even after a year of record deficits.
Government spending that doesn’t create economic growth can have negative consequences, says Josh Nye. Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says a potential rise in interest rates isn't a major concern.