Nomination contestants are campaigning without knowing whether the voting will take place in-person, online, or a combination of both, making GOTV a challenge to prepare for, say candidates.

The federal Toronto riding of Don Valley East has opened up for a Liberal nomination contest after five-term MP Yasmin Ratansi stepped down from the Liberal caucus in November. She is still serving as an Independent MP. Three-term Ontario MPP Michael Coteau, centre, and global public health specialist Hafeez Ladha are duking it out to be the Liberal candidate in the coveted riding in the next election.