The federal government has promised legislation to combat online hate speech in the coming weeks. We would like to see that legislation recognize the particular threats facing women journalists.

Reporters are pictured during a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside Rideau Cottage on Nov. 20, 2020. No working journalist today can afford to ignore the power of social media, whether she’s using it to amplify her work or engage with the audience. Forced silence through relentless and vicious intimidation cannot be an option, writes Catherine Tait.