While governments’ handling of the pandemic has presented reasons for experts to be ‘cynical’ and ‘jaded,’ some say their colleagues remain ‘keen’ on helping shape research into policy for years to come.

Sociology professor Susan Prentice, left, who is advising the federal government, says it is ‘professionally satisfying’ to advise governments, but it can also be taxing. Public health ethicist Alison Thompson, right, who is advising the Ontario government, says her colleagues have considered pivoting from an advisory role to ‘more of an advocacy role’ during the pandemic.