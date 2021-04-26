It’s time to Trump-proof Canada’s foreign policy

That sound you heard all across Ottawa on Jan. 20 was a deep sigh of relief from hundreds of politicians, staffers, and public servants, all happy to see the tail end of the Trump administration. With Joe Biden now in the Oval Office, Canadian decision-makers may assume that Canada-U.S. relations can return to the status quo. This would be a mistake. Canada must absorb the lessons of the Trump era by developing a more proactive relationship with the United States, starting by mitigating three issues that helped Trump and the Republican Party win power.