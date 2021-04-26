House Health Committee study should also dig into government’s response to variants, borders

For Canada and the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the top-of-mind issue since early last year. Justin Trudeau’s federal government and the governments of all provinces and territories have been almost entirely focused on the management of this once-in-a-century event. They have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prevent the spread of this virus and to help Canadians and businesses survive this pandemic. When it comes to the national political agenda, it’s all been about COVID, COVID, COVID.