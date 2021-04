Leaders from Canada's largest federal public service unions were generally pleased with the government's most recent budget that will see continued big-ticket spending, including on national childcare, even after a year of record deficits.

PIPSC president Debi Daviau told The Hill Times, 'it’s clear that the government understands that this is not a time for austerity, but rather a time to be investing in critical services for Canadians' following the release of the federal budget on April 19, 2021.