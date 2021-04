While Chrystia Freeland’s budget does a reasonably good job keeping the economy alive for an immediate post-pandemic recovery, it falls short on plans to deal with the big economic changes we need that help build future innovation and prosperity in a post-pandemic world.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured April 19, 2021, walking to the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa to hold a press conference after releasing the federal government's budget. There’s little doubt that keeping our $2.4-trillion economy on life support during the pandemic means that pent-up demand should spur an economic boost once many more Canadians are vaccinated and lockdowns are over.