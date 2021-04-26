Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

We should have had a national rollout vaccine strategy

By Sheila Copps       April 26, 2021

So, we are languishing on the vaccination rollout and medical doctors who are working in intensive care units filled with COVID carriers are not even allowed to get the second vaccine, which has greater protection for variant mutations. What is wrong with that picture?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured holding this year's federal budget document on Monday, April 19, 2021. Ontario’s COVID meltdown overshadowed a national budget rollout that should have put smiles on everyone’s faces, writes Sheila Copps. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s tears failed to dampen the unprecedented spike in his unpopularity.

