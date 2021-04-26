Caddell’s column disturbingly ethnocentric, writes Narine

Andrew Caddell’s column “Israel, with all its flaws, deserves Canada’s support” (The Hill Times, April 21) is disturbingly ethnocentric. Mr. Caddell provides some questionable reasons as to why Canada should “support” Israel. What he does not consider at all is why Canada should not support the Palestinian people? This is a particularly relevant question for a European colonial state such as Canada to ask before we go about propping up colonialism in other parts of the world. Why the suffering of the Palestinians apparently matters so little to Mr. Caddell is something he just doesn’t address. Why we should support the oppressors over the oppressed is a consideration he obfuscates with coded talk of “democracy.” He fails to note that Palestinians have no voice in the “democracy” that so abuses them.