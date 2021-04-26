Canadian manufacturers, innovators should retrofit new high-touch surface fixtures to show COVID-19 droplets

Having said that, it prompts the question of whether we’ve chosen to ease our guard in the face of “dropping” numbers. Instead of easing our guard, why can’t we ease our lives with already-existing technological advancements?

I recently watched a series called Border Security: Canada’s Front Line , which is a former reality television show that follows the interactions between border officers and Canada-bound travellers. The highlight of the show is when travellers are caught with concealed (and illegal) substances on their person.

Border officers had used a chemical-based testing pouch to determine unidentified substances . The pouch contained a colour-coded key which denotes the significance of each colour. An officer would obtain a sample of a found narcotic, place it into the pouch, and flick it until they would determine the substance.

I thought to myself, “if chemicals can determine the presence of a substance, we should be applying this concept to determining whether COVID-19 remains on a surface.” I then thought of a plan: to implore Canadian manufacturers and innovators to build and retrofit new high-touch surface fixtures from a material that can visually show COVID-19 droplets. It would be akin to that of using a UV light to observe impurities , all without needing any special lighting.

This idea will allow retail employees, for instance, to be able to effectively and accurately monitor and assess how well they are sanitizing surfaces. Shopping cart handles, medical equipment, elevator buttons and lobby doors, just to name a few high-priority surfaces.

Additionally, encouraging manufacturers to build potentially life-saving products will promote Ontario’s economic recovery. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out manufacturers across the province to re-tool and repurpose their assembly lines for building products that could alleviate the demand for protective equipment. However, despite the efforts of many manufacturers, there isn’t a clear-cut solution that has been reflected in our daily case counts.

Many friends of mine have speculated the financial implications of my proposed idea, but I’m sure we would rather pay the costs of trial and error than pay the price of our own lives, and others around us.