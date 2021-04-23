‘Not a thing’ Trudeau could have ‘taken action on’ in Vance probe, says ex-PMO staffer

A former PMO adviser says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have been limited in his ability to take action on the misconduct allegations against the now-retired chief of defence staff, had he been alerted to them in 2018.

In a hearing before the House Defence Committee on Friday, Elder Marques, former adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office, said that he turned the matter over to the head of bureaucracy after Katie Telford, chief of staff to Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), asked him to in early March 2018.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the military’s former top soldier, is facing allegations over an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and inappropriate sexual misconduct. He has denied those allegations.

Mr. Marques said that the prime minister couldn’t have gotten involved in overseeing follow-through on an investigation, even if he had known about the allegations. Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly said that he learned about the sexual-misconduct allegations through Global News, which first broke the news earlier this year, shortly after Gen. Vance’s retirement.

“There’s not a thing that a prime minister is supposed to take action on,” he told the committee. “And, in fact, taking action on that, even well-meaning action, may be inappropriate at that stage of events.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) also offered similar testimony, saying that it would have amounted to “political interference” had he agreed to look at the evidence that then-military ombudsman, Gary Walbourne, was attempting to disclose. Mr. Walbourne told the same committee he raised the allegations with Mr. Sajjan in the hopes that it would be thoroughly investigated.

Mr. Sajjan passed the matter onto his chief of staff at the time, Zita Astravas, who, in turn, referred it to Ms. Telford. Ms. Astravas has been repeatedly asked to appear before the defence committee, but Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) said ministers would instruct staffers not to appear.

The substance of the allegations were not divulged by Mr. Walbourne, who told the committee in previous testimony he couldn’t disclose such information without the consent of the complainant.

Still, Mr. Marques told the committee that, even with the limited information the office had, it operated on the “assumption” that the allegations were serious.

“My presumption was it could be of a sexual nature,” he said. “In the absence of knowing what it was, we operated on the assumption that it was serious.”

Mr. Marques was grilled on whether Ms. Telford had an obligation to inform the prime minister of the effort to probe those allegations.

“I’m not here to pass judgment on whether and when that should have happened, and if it should have happened,” said Mr. Marques. “All I can say is, the focus that we had at that time is, ‘We don’t know what this is, but let’s assume it’s really serious. How do we make sure we put it in the right place, so that the right people can do the right thing? Which is to investigate it.’ That was our focus the entire time.”

Mr. Marques’ comments come on the heels of committee testimony on Thursday from Maj. Kellie Brennan—the woman at the centre of allegations against Gen. Vance—alleging that the former top soldier fathered two of her children. Mr. Vance has denied that, according to Global News.

MPs on the Defence Committee have sought to determine the extent to which the prime minister’s inner circle was aware of the allegations and what efforts were made to investigate.

Mr. Marques’ remarks echoed the testimony given by former PCO clerk Michael Wernick, who said that his office had the “responsibility” to conduct a probe into the allegations, because it oversees governor-in-council appointments and it involved an appointee at the “very top” of the military.

“The clerk wears a lot of different hats,” said Mr. Marques. “He is able to marshal whatever resources need to be marshalled within the PCO or outside the PCO, [to] make sure the right people are involved, the right institutions are involved, get the possible advice in the system about what to do.”

Though the allegations were referred to the PCO, the probe was effectively abandoned because it had hit an impasse, according to Mr. Wernick. The former clerk said without more information from Mr. Walbourne, and in the absence of a complainant, it couldn’t press further. However, he noted, the office had never closed the file.

It took some political wrangling to get Mr. Marques to testify. Liberal MPs on the committee filibustered efforts to put Mr. Marques on the witness list, but opposition MPs contended that, as the person within the Prime Minister’s Office who alerted the PCO about the allegations, Mr. Marques is a key figure in determining what Mr. Trudeau’s inner circle knew about the substance of the accusations against Mr. Vance in 2018.

Gen. Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald are both currently under investigation by the military’s investigative unit. Admiral McDonald is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations engulfing the military’s most senior officers have left the institution reeling.

Advocates have been pressing for institutional and cultural reforms within the military, saying it’s long past time for the government to strike an independent oversight body charged with investigating allegations of misconduct.

Longstanding concerns about the military’s ability to take sexual misconduct and sexual harassment seriously were brought into sharp focus in former Supreme Justice Marie Deschamps’ 2015 report. Ms. Deschamps’ yearlong review led her to conclude that the military’s senior leadership “condones sexually inappropriate conduct.”

The Defence Committee is expected to issue a report following its study into the allegations with recommendations.

The Hill Times