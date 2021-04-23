Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
not-a-thing-trudeau-could-have-taken-action-on-in-vance-probe-says-ex-pmo-stafferAno
News

‘Not a thing’ Trudeau could have ‘taken action on’ in Vance probe, says ex-PMO staffer

By Beatrice Paez      April 23, 2021

Former aide Elder Marques demurred when asked if the PM’s chief of staff should have informed the prime minister of the allegations. ‘I’m not here to pass judgment,’ he said.

Former PMO aide Elder Marques, pictured April 23, says the prime minister couldn’t have gotten involved in overseeing follow-through on an investigation, even if he had known about the allegations. Screen capture via CPAC
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

A former PMO adviser says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have been limited in his ability to take action on the misconduct allegations against the now-retired chief of defence staff, had he been alerted to them in 2018.

In a hearing before the House Defence Committee on Friday, Elder Marques, former adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office, said that he turned the matter over to the head of bureaucracy after Katie Telford, chief of staff to Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), asked him to in early March 2018.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the military’s former top soldier, is facing allegations over an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and inappropriate sexual misconduct. He has denied those allegations.

Mr. Marques said that the prime minister couldn’t have gotten involved in overseeing follow-through on an investigation, even if he had known about the allegations. Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly said that he learned about the sexual-misconduct allegations through Global News, which first broke the news earlier this year, shortly after Gen. Vance’s retirement.

“There’s not a thing that a prime minister is supposed to take action on,” he told the committee. “And, in fact, taking action on that, even well-meaning action, may be inappropriate at that stage of events.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) also offered similar testimony, saying that it would have amounted to “political interference” had he agreed to look at the evidence that then-military ombudsman, Gary Walbourne, was attempting to disclose. Mr. Walbourne told the same committee he raised the allegations with Mr. Sajjan in the hopes that it would be thoroughly investigated.

Mr. Sajjan passed the matter onto his chief of staff at the time, Zita Astravas, who, in turn, referred it to Ms. Telford. Ms. Astravas has been repeatedly asked to appear before the defence committee, but Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) said ministers would instruct staffers not to appear.

The substance of the allegations were not divulged by Mr. Walbourne, who told the committee in previous testimony he couldn’t disclose such information without the consent of the complainant.

Still, Mr. Marques told the committee that, even with the limited information the office had, it operated on the “assumption” that the allegations were serious.

“My presumption was it could be of a sexual nature,” he said. “In the absence of knowing what it was, we operated on the assumption that it was serious.”

Mr. Marques was grilled on whether Ms. Telford had an obligation to inform the prime minister of the effort to probe those allegations.

“I’m not here to pass judgment on whether and when that should have happened, and if it should have happened,” said Mr. Marques. “All I can say is, the focus that we had at that time is, ‘We don’t know what this is, but let’s assume it’s really serious. How do we make sure we put it in the right place, so that the right people can do the right thing? Which is to investigate it.’ That was our focus the entire time.”

Mr. Marques’ comments come on the heels of committee testimony on Thursday from Maj. Kellie Brennan—the woman at the centre of allegations against Gen. Vance—alleging that the former top soldier fathered two of her children. Mr. Vance has denied that, according to Global News.

MPs on the Defence Committee have sought to determine the extent to which the prime minister’s inner circle was aware of the allegations and what efforts were made to investigate.

Mr. Marques’ remarks echoed the testimony given by former PCO clerk Michael Wernick, who said that his office had the “responsibility” to conduct a probe into the allegations, because it oversees governor-in-council appointments and it involved an appointee at the “very top” of the military.

“The clerk wears a lot of different hats,” said Mr. Marques. “He is able to marshal whatever resources need to be marshalled within the PCO or outside the PCO, [to] make sure the right people are involved, the right institutions are involved, get the possible advice in the system about what to do.”

Though the allegations were referred to the PCO, the probe was effectively abandoned because it had hit an impasse, according to Mr. Wernick. The former clerk said without more information from Mr. Walbourne, and in the absence of a complainant, it couldn’t press further. However, he noted, the office had never closed the file.

It took some political wrangling to get Mr. Marques to testify. Liberal MPs on the committee filibustered efforts to put Mr. Marques on the witness list, but opposition MPs contended that, as the person within the Prime Minister’s Office who alerted the PCO about the allegations, Mr. Marques is a key figure in determining what Mr. Trudeau’s inner circle knew about the substance of the accusations against Mr. Vance in 2018.

Gen. Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald are both currently under investigation by the military’s investigative unit. Admiral McDonald is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations engulfing the military’s most senior officers have left the institution reeling.

Advocates have been pressing for institutional and cultural reforms within the military, saying it’s long past time for the government to strike an independent oversight body charged with investigating allegations of misconduct.

Longstanding concerns about the military’s ability to take sexual misconduct and sexual harassment seriously were brought into sharp focus in former Supreme Justice Marie Deschamps’ 2015 report. Ms. Deschamps’ yearlong review led her to conclude that the military’s senior leadership “condones sexually inappropriate conduct.”

The Defence Committee is expected to issue a report following its study into the allegations with recommendations.

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

$2.2-billion for MMIWG positive sign, but groups cautiously await details amid delayed action plan

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The federal government is working on presenting a ‘pathway’ as its part of the national action plan, but one organization says it’s clear Ottawa still has ‘some serious heavy lifting’ to do.

Canada’s manufacturing capacity ‘factor’ in how much it pays for vaccines, says Anand

News|By Palak Mangat
AstraZeneca has been rolling out doses to countries at a price lower than some of its counterparts, but some fear contract details that allow it to declare the pandemic over this summer could lead to a hike in prices.

Liberals’ fiscal blueprint reflects pre-budget lobbying push, but gaps remain, say business groups

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Lobbyists filed 2,995 communications last month, pushing activity up 21 per cent compared to last March, when the pandemic started and Ottawa skipped presenting a budget.

Time for widespread gender-neutral language in federal policy, legislation, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.

Canada’s ‘fair share’: report calls for doubling emissions target as Trudeau preps for U.S. climate summit

News|By Beatrice Paez
The Trudeau government unveiled a new target to cut emission up to 45 per cent below 2005 levels, by 2030, in an effort to help prevent temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

Canada continues to delay decision on COVID vaccines IP waiver

News|By Neil Moss
Global Affairs has yet to finalize its position on the waiver six months after it was first introduced by South Africa and India.

‘It’s good for the political soul’: historic ‘Kitchen Accord’ room to be turned into Senate prayer, meditation space

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The fourth-floor room’s old kitchenette was demolished during renovations to the Senate of Canada Building and has sat empty since Senators moved in at the beginning of 2019.

Guilty verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin marks ‘painful progress’ in fight to address systemic racism, say Hillites, experts

News|By Palak Mangat
While seeing some former colleagues testify against Derek Chauvin’s restraint of George Floyd left one Senator ‘hopeful,’ she says police forces need to be more active in calling out racist policies.

New contract keeps distance interpreting definition deemed problematic by association

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Public Services and Procurement Canada hasn’t gone ‘far enough’ in protecting interpreters with measures set down in the new contract for freelancers, says the AIIC’s Nicole Gagnon.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions