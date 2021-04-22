A just recovery from COVID-19 must include climate justice

Earth Day not only celebrates the life-giving planet that sustains us, but also focuses our attention on the science and impacts of a changing climate. While today highlights the need for urgent climate action we must remember that climate change can only be addressed through climate justice. Canada can and must take action on climate justice in a way that creates stronger accountability provisions, uplifts Indigenous and marginalized peoples, and prioritizes a just recovery from COVID-19.
