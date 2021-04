Now that Biden has pulled the plug on the U.S. military commitment in Afghanistan, we can be certain that Canada will not be missing out on any victory parade.

U.S. Army Capt. Kevin Mercer, the officer in charge of the 205th Corps Training Team, observes as an Afghan National Army trainer adjusts the site on an M-16 rifle in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Jan. 23, 2008. Without the martial ‘stiffening’ supplied by U.S. special forces and the availability of American air support, the Afghan security forces are no match for the Taliban, writes Scott Taylor.