Robbing the opposition to pay for us all

This budget reminds us that the human cost of the pandemic far outweighs the spending necessary to restore lives.
Instead of bowing to political punditry, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland—pictured with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the West Block en route to table the budget on April 19—bucked a neoliberal ideology that has produced some of the largest equity gaps in our systems, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
OTTAWA—What a Biden-esque budget; it smells like America’s Rescue Plan up in here (if you missed that DMX reference, I can’t help you).
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.