New language-learning app named after late Liberal bilingualism champion

Late Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger, who was able to preside over the House of Commons as honorary Speaker on March 9, 2016, before his death, has a new language-learning app named in his honour. The Hill Times file photograph
A new CBC-based language-learning app, Mauril, hopes to instil the same love of language as its namesake, the late Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger.
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.