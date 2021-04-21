Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
israel-with-all-its-flaws-deserves-canadas-supportAno
Global

Israel, with all its flaws deserves Canada’s support

By Andrew Caddell      April 21, 2021

Our fading collective memory forgets Israel was founded as a Jewish state in the wake of the Holocaust. And that it has survived several wars in one of the world's most dangerous neighbourhoods.

It is admittedly not easy defending Israel these days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in office since 2009 and is an unlikely role model for a modern democracy, writes Andrew Caddell. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

OTTAWA—Does Israel have the right to exist? It is a serious question, and if answered in the affirmative, raises many more.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Canada continues to delay decision on COVID vaccines IP waiver

News|By Neil Moss
Global Affairs has yet to finalize its position on the waiver six months after it was first introduced by South Africa and India.

Time for widespread gender-neutral language in federal policy, legislation, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.

New contract keeps distance interpreting definition deemed problematic by association

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Public Services and Procurement Canada hasn’t gone ‘far enough’ in protecting interpreters with measures set down in the new contract for freelancers, says the AIIC’s Nicole Gagnon.

‘Breathtaking’ childcare pledge to pay dividends beyond recouping pandemic losses: labour experts

News|By Beatrice Paez and Samantha Wright Allen
The Liberals have offered a feminist budget, say observers, with measures that help women struggling amid COVID-19 in the short term, like rent and wage subsidy extensions.

Feds give $35-million boost to National Capital Commission

News|By Palak Mangat
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.

Feds’ ‘feminist’ budget pitches plan to stop ‘uneven recovery’; deficit to hit $354.2-billion

News|By Beatrice Paez and Samantha Wright Allen
Underpinning the budget is a three-pronged approach to building blocks Ottawa sees as essential to stabilize Canada’s economic and fiscal outlook.

‘It’s getting worse, we’re going backwards’: Ontario MPs say constituents confused, frustrated, angry with vaccine supply issues, and partisan ‘finger-pointing’ as COVID cases skyrocket

News|By Mike Lapointe
Vaccine clinics have been cancelled due to supply shortages, already overburdened intensive care units are beyond capacity, and new cases of COVID-19 have hit all-time highs in Ontario.

Ottawa earmarks $18-billion on Indigenous spending

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Ottawa says it’s ‘accelerating’ a national action plan that’s almost a year behind schedule as it nears the two-year anniversary of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry.

Bill to raise debt ceiling to $1.8-trillion advances to Senate

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The Liberal government is planning to push the federal debt close to the new ceiling by 2024.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions