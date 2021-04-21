Focusing on ‘bad apples’ won’t solve military’s problems, say veteran network chairs

Re: “Lick is right: drop political posturing, pay attention to the victims, and fix sexual misconduct crisis in Canada’s military,” (The Hill Times, April 12, p. 8). Thank you for your thoughtful editorial, in which you highlighted the need for politicians of all stripes to work together to address Canada’s ongoing problems with military sexual misconduct—inclusive of ensuring victims’ care needs are fully addressed. We’d like to add two additional points of consideration to your editorial: that any serious attempt to solve the problem of military sexual misconduct will require ongoing independent external oversight mechanisms and that whenever possible, we should all strive to amplify the voices of the women and men directly impacted by military sexual misconduct rather than having them spoken about or spoken for, by others.