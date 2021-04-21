Canada’s ‘fair share’: report calls for doubling emissions target as Trudeau preps for U.S. climate summit

Budget 2021 revealed the government’s new target to cut emissions by 36 per cent by 2030, still well below the 60 per cent recommended, at minimum, in a new report.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be joining 39 other leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, who represent the world’s largest emitters at the U.S.-hosted summit, which starts Thursday. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Canada can afford to be far more aggressive in slashing emissions by doubling its previous target of 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, says a new report.
Justice Canada has more recently been using ‘they’ as a singular gender-neutral pronoun on a piecemeal basis, but the gendered nature of the French language requires study, with a review currently underway.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.