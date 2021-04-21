Canada continues to delay decision on COVID vaccines IP waiver

The Canadian government maintains it hasn’t made up its mind on a waiver that potentially could allow increased vaccine production around the world, a delay some say is equivalent to opposing the initiative.

The waiver was brought forward to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) last October by South Africa and India in the hope of allowing greater access to vaccines around the globe by waiving manufacturers’ patent protections over a limited timeframe.

Since the waiver was introduced, the Canadian government, along with Australia, Chile, and Mexico, asked in November for greater clarity from supporters of the waiver on the intellectual property (IP) barriers that member nations have encountered in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, 10 of the proponents of the waiver responded to the questions from Canada, including Mexico, Australia, and Chile.

“Shortcomings in ramping up the manufacturing of specific COVID-19 diagnostics, equipment, therapeutics or vaccines are well-recognized by all the members,” the proponents wrote on Jan. 15. “It is surprising that even after the experience of the last ten months, certain members are asking these questions. Whereas the same members are applying a sequencing or prioritizing criteria for administering preventive or curative treatment for COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions. So, this is beyond our comprehension that members are recognizing the issue of shortage in supply and at the same time asking questions [about] whether we are facing any challenges in ramping up production.”

In a response to an Order Paper question from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.), Global Affairs Canada said the federal government has not found anything that domestically would limit “the procurement of COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, vaccines or other equipment, or which could not be addressed through the use of existing TRIPS flexibilities.”

The response noted that Canada remains committed “to finding consensus-based solutions” to IP barriers that WTO members have. Global Affairs said Canada “looks forward to further discussion” on the waiver at TRIPS Council meetings set for April 22 and 30.

Numerous global health and human rights advocates, as well as more than 55 WTO members, have backed the waiver.

Global Affairs spokesperson Michel Cimpaye reiterated that Canada has not rejected the waiver.

“We are committed to finding consensus-based solutions to any IP-related challenges experienced by WTO Members related to or arising from the TRIPS Agreement in relation to COVID-19, including any challenges that cannot be addressed through existing TRIPS flexibilities,” he said. “Canada is also working with other WTO Members to clarify any trade-related barriers in this area, as well as supporting the WTO Director General’s efforts to enhance the WTO’s role in global dialogue with the pharmaceutical sector to accelerate global vaccine production and distribution.”

The government did not provide an answer on when it would make a final decision on the waiver.

NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, Man.), his party’s international trade critic, said the fact that the government has yet to make a decision on the waiver is “effectively a ‘no.’”

“We need to get vaccine production up and running globally and these delays are frustrating those attempts,” he said. “It’s not good enough to say we haven’t taken a position.”

Mr. Blaikie said he is puzzled over what more the government needs to know as the information is already available.

The House Committee on International Trade is in the middle of a study looking at COVID-19 vaccines and the India/South Africa waiver. Pharmaceutical industry representatives who have appeared before the committee as part of this study have voiced opposition to the waiver.

“Proponents of this initiative [the waiver] argue that revoking IP rights would lead to an increase in the supply of new vaccines in developing nations, however, there is no credible evidence validating this assumption, and we recommend that Canada stand with leading innovative jurisdictions to oppose this proposal,” said Pamela Fralick, president of Innovative Medicines Canada, on April 16.

Mr. Blaikie said he hasn’t found the arguments coming from industry to be “compelling.”

He said if the argument is that the waiver won’t lead to more vaccines being produced, then “no harm is done” when it isn’t utilized.

“I don’t think anybody has done a good job of explaining why it would be really damaging to have this waiver,” he said.

Mark Warner, a Canadian and U.S. trade lawyer, told The Hill Times that the government’s decision to delay is symbolic of how it operates on the international stage without taking firm positions.

He said Canada’s position could evolve if more support for the waiver comes from the U.S. and the EU. In the meantime, its position is simply for more study, added Mr. Warner, a principal with MAAW Law.

“I don’t see Canada acting independently of the United States and Europe on this,” he said. “I think Canada will fall into line as it always does on this stuff. We are a follower, not a leader.”

The Biden administration has been facing increased pressure domestically to agree to the waiver, including from influential members of the U.S. Congress and stakeholders.

Mr. Blaikie said Canada should lead difficult conversations on the world stage, noting that he would hope Canada supports the waiver on its own.

“But if our government can’t bring itself to get there on its own, I would be very glad for Canada to get there because one of our important allies finally decided to do the right thing,” he said.

Stuart Trew, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ senior trade researcher, said it has been “disappointing” to watch the government’s response to a “reasonable” waiver proposal.

He said Canada has been provided evidence from the proponents of the waiver, but Ottawa has yet to recognize the need for the initiative.

“[The government] is stalling and I think that stalling is a form of opposition at this point given the extent of the emergency,” Mr. Trew said.

He said it is “baffling and hypocritical” that Canada isn’t siding with those WTO members who support the waiver, given the difficulty it has had with its own vaccine rollout.

Mr. Warner said at this stage of the pandemic, he didn’t think the waiver would have an impact.

He said the waiver serves as a “useful device” to raise the issue of IP to public attention and focus on the importance of getting vaccines to developing countries.

But he added the trouble established pharmaceutical companies are having in their own production shows there is added concern that if the IP for the vaccines are distributed broadly and a mistake is made in the formulation of the drug or in the supply chain and quality control, there could be consequences for the original manufacturer.

Mr. Warner noted that when more vaccines are developed and the process becomes standardized, discussions on increased manufacturing will be “much more relevant,” adding that, historically, licensing has been for a past version of a drug and not the latest model.

