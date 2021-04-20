‘Breathtaking’ childcare pledge to pay dividends beyond recouping pandemic losses: labour experts

The Liberal government deserves some praise for centring in its budget a billion-dollar plan to address the pandemic-propelled she-cession that has seen women exit the labour force in record numbers, say labour experts, who note a more even economic recovery is likely to hinge on smaller-ticket items, at least in the short term.

Childcare as the big-ticket $30-billion promise is important and “completely fundamental to women’s equitable participation,” but broader measures to address women’s recovery was a clear “thread throughout the budget,” observed Katherine Scott, a senior researcher with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), whose work to track the high cost of fees in Canada was used in the budget’s rationale.

“They put in place some important initiatives that will hopefully strengthen the position in the labour market of women,” she said, adding extending deadlines on pandemic supports for rent and wage subsidies would help women, along with the temporary changes to employment insurance eligibility to facilitate wider access.

The feds vowed to extend some pandemic-relief measures, committing to an extension of the wage and rent subsidies to Sept. 25 from June. Those would gradually be reduced in July. If needed, they could be extended into November, depending on the pandemic.

Jim Stanford, an economist and director of the Centre for the Future of Work, said the long-term toll the pandemic had on the labour market is likely to take years to be fully appreciated. He said the feds’ commitment on childcare—the “crown” jewel of a budget “infused” with “feminist principles”—shouldn’t be thought of solely as a response to the she-cession, adding that women have long faced barriers to participating fully in the labour market.

“This should not be understood as an immediate anti-recession policy. It will help with the recovery, but the lasting economic and social benefits are the real reasons to do this,” he said. “For people who say it’s not needed, because women are getting back to work, I don’t think they appreciate the barriers that women already face.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University Rosedale, Ont.) made history April 19 as the first female finance minister to table a budget, itself a historic moment not simply for the $101.4-billion in spending over three years, but for the two-year gap the government left before releasing the political document. The self-described “feminist” budget clocked in at a massive 724 pages, and outlined up to $135.2-billion in spending over the next five years, the timeframe the feds are giving themselves to bring the deficit in check, projecting it will reach 1.1 per cent of the GDP within those five years.

In a pre-budget presser, Ms. Freeland said the childcare piece was a “transformational” and “enduring” social and economic “investment” that will yield “a great economic dividend” by bringing more women into the labour force.

The budget estimates the program could raise the GDP by as much as 1.2 per cent over the next two decades by making it easier for more women to fully join the workforce. It suggests the program could lead to the addition of 240,000 workers.

But Mr. Stanford said that underestimates the policy’s potential economic benefits.

He said Finance Canada’s “conservative” estimate doesn’t appear to capture the likelihood that, with access to affordable childcare, more women can choose to work longer hours, and that there would be growth within the sector as well. Bureaucrats tend to err on the side of restraint in their estimates, he added.

“There’s a whole channel of impact there that it will allow more women to work full time. When you’re looking at a good career progression, you sort of have to be working full time, in most cases, to work your way up into better jobs,” he added.

His organization estimates that as many as 780,000 more working parents would join the market, or increase their hours, with greater access to childcare. The policy could provide a boost in employment between 650,000 and one million jobs, including roughly 200,000 jobs working in childcare.

“Most women end up bearing the brunt of the childcare work. And when things get tough, when childcare disappears, as has happened during COVID, it ends up being women who leave their jobs and that is the typical reality we have seen,” said Ms. Freeland, who also highlighted other promises to help boost women entrepreneurs, small businesses, and low-wage workers.

Some of the budget measures can help in the short term, but many of the measures aimed at women will likely have an impact farther down the road, said Ms. Scott, with the virus “in the driver’s seat” and still disproportionately affecting sectors such as tourism and hospitality where women work.

Ottawa estimates some 16,000 women have dropped out of the labour force completely because of COVID-19, compared to the male labour force expanding by 91,000. The “hard-fought gains” for women are now at risk as COVID-19 has heightened gender inequities and hit women in the labour market both earlier and harder, while their recovery is slower, a backgrounder from Finance Canada acknowledged.

A March 2021 RBC analysis suggested an even more stark reality for Canadian women: an estimated half a million who lost their jobs during the pandemic hadn’t returned to work as of January, while more than 200,000 had slipped into the long-term unemployment, a three-fold increase compared to the previous year.

At the same time, Statistics Canada data suggested that the gender gap in participation rates between core-aged female and male workers, or those between the ages of 25 and 54, has started to shrink. In March, the participation rate, or the share of the population that was either employed or unemployed, of women was 83.9 per cent, compared to 91.4 per cent for men, according to the agency’s labour force survey. That’s around where it was pre-pandemic, with the rate at 83.8 per cent for women in January 2020, while for men it was 90.9 per cent. StatsCan noted that employment rates among both men and women have been improving since September 2020.

Jackie Choquette, a Liberal strategist with Crestview Strategy, said those trends likely don’t account for instances in which women are able to work because of the flexibility afforded by the pandemic and the strain it’s had on them trying to juggle work and caring for their children.

“Are women going back to work? Yes. But are they going back to work in a full-time capacity? Not always. They’re working reduced hours,” she said. “We’re in a unique situation right now, because of the pandemic, a number of employers are being remarkably flexible with their employees about working from home. Will that continue?”

Also in the budget’s chapter on “supporting women,” the Liberals have highlighted rules to strengthen diversity in corporate governance; $470-million over three years to establish an apprenticeship service (with an incentive to boost diversity in construction and manufacturing); and $601.3-million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

There are also new funds for housing, community-based organizations providing sexual and reproductive health care, and a plan to collect better disaggregated data for policy decisions and establish a National Institute for Women’s Health Research.

Sector ‘running on fumes’

At $30-billion over five years, childcare is the largest envelope in the budget, and at a scale that, Ms. Scott said, surprised longtime advocates. It’s “breathtaking,” said Katie Davey, who sits on the youth working group on gender equality, an initiative launched by Women and Gender Equality Canada.

The pandemic saw the mass closure of daycare centres, along with a shift from in-person to online classes, making it harder for parents—more often women—to work the same number of hours, or in some cases, to keep working.

Noting there was an estimated nationwide shortage of 15,000 early childhood educators in 2018, which appears to have persisted in some provinces, Ms. Davey said a “first step” will be a “massive training plan” for those staffers providing care.

At a total of $4.1-billion in the next fiscal year, the plan only adds $2.8-billion to what’s already been committed this year, a top-up that Conservative strategist and Summa Strategies vice-chair Kate Harrison said made her question if the Liberals are serious about starting a program that has been a perennial party promise that isn’t acted upon. “The question is, what are the details going to be and how fast it’s going to be scaled up,” she said, noting that’s roughly the same cost for the childcare program in Quebec alone.

For Ms. Scott, that’s a reasonable amount, given the early stages would focus on negotiations, with some money likely to stabilize the sector that is “running on fumes,” given the drop in enrolment and added COVID-related costs.

While the ultimate goal is to offer $10 a day childcare after five years, Ms. Freeland presented more immediate changes, suggesting new spending could lead parents to see a reduction of up to 50 per cent in average fees within 18 months.

According to the CCPA, monthly costs were lowest in Quebec at $181 in Montreal, Gatineau, and Québec City, with averages quickly climbing above the $700 mark across the country, reaching highs in the Greater Toronto Area above $1,200, with Toronto clocking in at $1,578.

Elliot Hughes, a consultant with Summa Strategies and former staffer to then-finance minister Bill Morneau, who called the budget a “landmark” document, acknowledged the plan is a starting point. There’s work to be done hammering out agreements with provinces, setting standards, he said, and passing legislation to appropriate those funds.

The budget offers “a lot of forward planning, and a lot of trajectory, and a lot of things are needed now,” said Ms. Harrison, adding that addressing skills and training gaps for a changing workforce was a “missing piece” and doubted the hiring credit would have the “desired effect.”

Conservatives need to ‘come prepared’ with own plan

The Conservative Party will have to “come prepared” with a fleshed-out proposal, given this talking point will likely be on the tips of Liberal lips for the next several months, said Ms. Harrison, adding quick movement on this promise isn’t likely until there’s certainty in Parliament. “This is not just benevolent, we’re talking about 50 per cent of the electorate and a sizable portion of that as accessible voters for the Liberal Party,” she observed.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) panned the Liberal approach, questioning whether provinces had been properly consulted on an area of their responsibility.

“I prefer letting parents be in the driver’s seats and giving options to all Canadian families,” said Mr. O’Toole, who in his leadership platform suggested the Canada Child Benefit could begin early, near the end of a pregnancy, Ms. Harrison noted.

Spring or fall election speculation has been rampant, with the minority Parliament recently crossing the 18-month threshold, the average these short-lived governments typically live. The 2021 budget is widely seen as the last before the next election.

According to a January Angus Reid Institute report, Liberals held the lead in vote intention, bolstered by double-digit point advantages over the Conservatives among women: by 20 points among women ages 18 to 34, 28 points between 35 to 54, and 15 points among women over 55. The NDP, meanwhile, holds second place among both young men and young women, and the Liberals will have to “watch their flank” among a segment they can’t afford to lose, said Shachi Kurl, president of the polling shop, by email.

As for whether childcare is likely to be a key ballot-box issue, she said the issue is nuanced, even as there’s “zero doubt” a broad consensus exists supporting affordable, quality childcare options for parents.



“Almost half of parents with a little one under the age of six actually have one parent at home with the kids. Among this group—they are fairly happy with their circumstances. Be it a choice or the situation they’re in. On the other side, just over half of parents with kid(s) under six have arranged out-of-home care,” she said.

Women who have been impacted by the pandemic will be the segment of voters most interested in seeing a plan come to full fruition, she said, while stressing “it’s not a unanimous viewpoint or lived experience.”

Though the Liberals have performed better among women during the pandemic than the Conservatives, according to public-opinion polling, Mr. Hughes said the government shouldn’t take that for granted.

“Women, politically speaking, make up a very important voter base for the Liberal Party of Canada,” he said. “They need to continue to show that they matter and that they’re going to continue to support them.”

— with files from Palak Mangat

