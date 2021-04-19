Liberals tight-lipped on labour standoff near party’s Montreal heartland

The government must keep workers on the job, say business lobby groups. The longshoremen's union says the Liberals should publicly rule out the use of back-to-work legislation.
Liberal MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada, top right, represents the riding of Hochelaga, Que., in which the Port of Montreal is located. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, top left, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, bottom left, and Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, bottom right, all represent ridings close to the port. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade, photograph courtesy of Facebook
Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers from ridings around the Port of Montreal are keeping quiet about a labour dispute that has businesses calling on the government to intervene.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Barring residents who haven’t been vaccinated from travelling to another province may be the unlikeliest of scenarios, but Prof. Krishnamurthy says he sees certificates being used to confer benefits to pass holders.