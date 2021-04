Here in Atlantic Canada we have been successful in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 because, for the most part, we have approached health guidelines and restrictions as an opportunity to care for one another, versus an infringement on individual rights.

The pandemic was a perfect example of how scientists from across the health spectrum mobilized to create collaborative teams to quickly and competently: investigate strategies of how to address imminent health concerns and deliver care to COVID-19 patients; develop rapid protocols for vaccine development; and better understand and address the existing, as well as the amplified health disparities that emerged during the pandemic for our Black, Indigenous, and BIPOC communities, writes Brenda Merritt.