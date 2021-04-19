Ottawa earmarks $18-billion on Indigenous spending

Ottawa says it’s ‘accelerating’ a national action plan that’s almost a year behind schedule as it nears the two-year anniversary of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, left, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal oversee files related to Indigenous communities. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Budget 2021 lays out expansive spending on Indigenous services, reaching $18-billion over five years, to address longstanding inequities that Ottawa says have been exacerbated by COVID-19.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
In its first budget in more than two years, Ottawa is also allocating $11-million to help tackle anti-Asian racism in the wake of a pandemic year that has seen a ‘disturbing trend’ of reported incidents.
Barring residents who haven’t been vaccinated from travelling to another province may be the unlikeliest of scenarios, but Prof. Krishnamurthy says he sees certificates being used to confer benefits to pass holders.