Ottawa earmarks $18-billion on Indigenous spending

By Samantha Wright Allen      April 19, 2021

Ottawa says it’s ‘accelerating’ a national action plan that’s almost a year behind schedule as it nears the two-year anniversary of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, left, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal oversee files related to Indigenous communities. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

Budget 2021 lays out expansive spending on Indigenous services, reaching $18-billion over five years, to address longstanding inequities that Ottawa says have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

