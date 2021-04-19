‘It’s getting worse, we’re going backwards’: Ontario MPs say constituents confused, frustrated, angry with vaccine supply issues, and partisan ‘finger-pointing’ as COVID cases skyrocket

Canada’s most populous province is facing an increasingly uphill battle in reining in the pandemic with new cases of COVID-19 hitting all-time highs last week, intensive-care units stretched to capacity, and what a number of Ontario MPs describe as confusion, frustration, and anger with the vaccine rollout among their constituents.

Ontario recorded 4,250 new COVID-19 cases on April 18, down from 4,362 on April 17 during a weekend that saw 52 deaths. The province recorded its highest number of cases to date on April 16, with 4,812 new infections. The day prior, 4,736 new cases were reported, with 29 deaths.

“We’re losing the battle between the variants and vaccines,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a late Friday afternoon press conference on April 16 where he announced additional measures to try and stem the third wave of the pandemic, including extending the stay-at-home order by two weeks and limiting travel between provinces. “The pace of our vaccine supply has not kept up with the spread of the COVID variants. We are on our heels, but if we dig in, remain steadfast, we can turn this around.”

On April 18, the prime minister’s office said the federal government would provide emergency support to fight the outbreak in the province, including sending federal health care staff and equipment to the front lines and into the most impacted areas, boosting rapid testing, investing $84.2-million to support voluntary safe isolation sites, and providing additional supplies of drugs reallocated from other provinces and territories such as tocilizumab, a drug used to treat severe pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

Vaccine rollout the ‘latest chapter in a set of very frustrating policies’

When asked what he was hearing from his constituents in the midst of rising case counts and the vaccine rollout, Liberal MP Adam Vaughan (Toronto Centre, Ont.) said “a great deal of frustration, which is fuelled as much by anger as it is by confusion” in an interview with The Hill Times last week.

Mr. Vaughan said that when we look at the vaccine rollout in particular, the “latest chapter in a set of very frustrating policies coming out of the province who have responsibilities here, we keep being told that it’s a supply issue.”

“There is no part of the country that has more vaccines than Pearson Airport in Toronto—we get all the vaccines through there, let’s be smart about this,” said Mr. Vaughan, who said the problem is not supply, nor a capacity to vaccinate people on the ground.

“The problem is the allocation within Ontario,” said Mr. Vaughan. “This is about an allocation formula—more is better, and we’re getting more, more sooner is better, and we’re getting more sooner, and we have a good inventory in Ontario. But the issue with this is that we haven’t revisited the allocation system, so the hotspot is no longer the remote part of Ontario, it’s the region around the airport.”

“The epicentre of COVID, in particular with the outbreaks of the variants of concern and the overwhelming of the Toronto health system and the death and destruction and the havoc it’s wreaking in the northwest corner of the city as it spills into Peel and up into York region, effectively and ironically is the area around where vaccines are landing,” said Mr. Vaughan. “It is threatening to take so much more than the lives it’s taking right now.”

“It’s going to have an impact on emergency wards right across the province if they keep helicoptering people out of this zone instead of delivering vaccines to this zone, it is going to devastate the economy if it drives the lockdown,” said Mr. Vaughan. “The centre around the airport is critical, because this is the distribution centre of the largest city in Canada.”

On April 14, Global News reported that Mackenzie Health’s chief of staff Dr. Steven Jackson, in an internal memo to staff, asked York Region physicians to assist in intensive care units in Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital.

“Our intensive care units, emergency department, and internal medicine wards are beyond capacity,” according to the internal memo, dated April 12. “As we move through the next few weeks, the modelling clearly predicts that our capacity to care for patients in our traditional way will far exceed the needs.”

Mackenzie Health is a regional healthcare provider that serves a population of more than half a million people across York Region.

President of the Queen’s Privy Council and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.) said he convened a meeting of the COVID-19 cabinet committee the day prior during a press conference on April 18 outlining federal government support for the beleagured province.

“Along with colleagues, we discussed the ways in which can provide additional, emergency support to the people and to the province of Ontario,” said Mr. LeBlanc, who was joined by Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.), and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.). “Our government has offered to cover all of the costs and coordinate the movement of health care staff from other provinces to the front-lines in Ontario, including using military aircraft to help deliver this help to Ontario.”

The prime minister’s office also said the Canadian Armed Forces is “working with partners to determine what additional support they can provide” on April 18, and reiterated that the Canadian Red Cross was also available to help.

Days earlier, on April 16, Mr. Trudeau’s said that the government was “standing by to deploy” mobile vaccination teams from the Red Cross, an offer Mr. Ford quickly refused, saying the province does “not have a capacity issue, we have a supply issue.”

‘Our supply is a huge issue,’ says Conservative MP Karen Vecchio

Conservative MP Karen Vecchio (Elgin-Middlesex-London, Ont.), who told The Hill Times that her riding includes many families affected by restrictions on cross-border movement between Canada and the United States, also said she was hearing about vaccine supply issues from her constituents.

“What we’re really noticing is the frustration around the fact that people don’t have vaccines—that has become one of the biggest issues,” said Ms. Vecchio. “I know that they are rolling out, but our supply is a huge issue.”

Ms. Vecchio said she also has constituents calling in asking about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in particular.

“I always resort back to the fact that I have to believe in the science, and I think right now, we have people really questioning the science, because no one knows what the truth is any longer, and I think it’s becoming really difficult and frustrating for so many Canadians,” said Ms. Vecchio.

Health Canada became aware of cases of “very rare blood clots with low platelets” found in people who were immunized with the vaccine in Europe and in the U.K. in early March, said Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma during a technical briefing on April 14.

Dr. Sharma said Health Canada still considers the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine to outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19, and that the government is not limiting the use of the vaccine to any specific age group or sex, as all authorized vaccines have been shown to be very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“We continue to encourage you to get the first vaccine that is offered to you,” said Dr. Sharma on April 14.

Canada has reported two cases of rare blood clots following immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine—one on April 13 in Quebec and one on April 17 in Alberta. Both patients are recovering, according to multiple media outlets.

Ms. Vecchio said there are ways to adjust what different levels of government are currently doing in terms of vaccine rollout—especially given an expected influx of vaccines in the coming months—and that the federal government should be there to help if there’s something that they can do.

“I think we all have to be on board, but it will have to be up to when these vaccines arrive as well,” said Ms. Vecchio. “We should be prepared.”

Frustration around ‘back and forth’ between federal, provincial governments

NDP MP Scott Duvall (Hamilton Mountain, Ont.) said he’s also hearing frustration from his residents surrounding the “back and forth” of governments blaming each other around the slow rollout of vaccines in his area.

“Once they get the vaccine or once they can get online and get a date, they seem to be happy, but there’s just misinformation and we just don’t understand what’s happening,” said Mr. Duvall last week.

“It’s getting worse—we are going backwards, we’re not going forward in Hamilton—we’re getting higher cases,” said Mr. Duvall. “I believe that the federal government could play a role. It seems to me that our provincial government has totally failed on miscommunication—people just don’t know what to believe anymore.”

On April 15, Global News reported that the federal government had received a “draft” request from the Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government for assistance. It was unclear at press deadline what that assistance would entail.

“This is getting more disastrous every day with the variants, but I think both governments should stop this bickering back and forth, get to the table, and see how they can help each other,” said Mr. Duvall. “This is not about partisan politics, this is about Canadians’ lives.”

“I really believe that the premier of Ontario has failed us and tried to put blame on something that he was responsible for, and if the federal government has to come in and help them, he shouldn’t be embarrassed, he’s just got to admit it, and I think people would accept that.”

NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.) said he’s hearing confusion from his constituents with regard to eligibility around vaccines, as well as making sure that seniors are getting the proper vaccination.

“The problem that we’re faced with here, which is quite amazing when you think about it, is that there has been no significant federal outreach and coordination, even through a mailing program or so forth,” said Mr. Masse. “There still is a gap there, and that creates a bit of anxiety because you have people that aren’t as skilled to go online, some people are calling, and everybody here is working hard, but there’s still quite a confusion.”

Mr. Masse also alluded to the “finger-pointing” between the provincial Progressive Conservatives and the federal Liberals around the vaccines.

“It’s become a hyper-partisan Liberal-Conservative thing in Ontario that is actually a major distraction, and that’s happened most recently in the last couple of days with Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau, in particular, but it’s permeated all the way down to the political ranks for sure,” said Mr. Masse. “As a New Democrat, I’m very disappointed to see that we’re heading in that direction.”

‘There’s room to get this right, there’s also room to get this wrong’

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an expert in infectious disease at the University of Toronto, said that if you look at the proportion of vaccines that have been administered versus delivered, Ontario is pretty much on par with the rest of the country.

“It’s wonderful that we have a greater supply, and that supply has increased since March 22, but we still have a shortage,” said Dr. Bogoch. “We can’t snap our fingers and say everyone in phase two can be vaccinated, we don’t have close to enough vaccines to do that, so we’re still triaging.”

Dr. Bogoch said it was “awful” to see places like Scarborough, a high-burden area, have to cancel vaccination clinics, alluding to the nearly 10,000 vaccine appointments that had to be cancelled last week due to a lack of supply.

When asked if he foresaw any scenario where Ontarians might see a fourth wave of COVID-19 and another subsequent lockdown, Dr. Bogoch said “there’s room to get this right, there’s also room to get this wrong.”

“There’s always the possibility, but you’d really have to screw this up badly to get in that position,” said Dr. Bogoch. “That would mean not vaccinating fast enough, plus rapidly re-opening when you are coming out of a third wave when you don’t have a significant degree of population level immunity, hopefully through vaccination in the context of the variants of concern and health-care systems that are completely overloaded because you’ve just come out of a third wave.”

“It’s possible, but you’d really have to screw it up badly to do it,” said Dr. Bogoch.

In addition to extending the province’s stay-at-home order and restricting inter-provincial travel, the Ontario government also announced on April 16 that it was closing all outdoor recreational amenities—including golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields, and playgrounds—and would provide what Mr. Ford called “special authorities” for police and bylaw officers to enforce public health measures.

The province quickly walked back some of those additional powers the following day on April 17, when Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said officers will no longer have the right to stop any pedestrian or driver to ask why they’re out of the house or request their address, and that police will only be able to stop people they have reason to believe are participating in an organized public event or social gathering, according to multiple media outlets.

Mr. Ford also walked back the playground ban on April 17, tweeting that regulations “will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced.”

