Opinion

Infrastructure-ready talent key to recovery

By Matt Henderson      April 19, 2021

There is no shortage of prospective projects across the country, and no shortage of available funds either. But the only way for us to deliver on these investments and actualize these projects are with people.

Given the requirement for a sustainable talent pipeline, it is also time to get serious about mandating apprenticeship positions on federally funded infrastructure projects, writes Matt Henderson. Pexels photograph by Anamul Rezwan

In times of economic downturn, investing in infrastructure is often viewed as a way to stimulate the economy and expedite recovery. U.S. President Joe Biden just announced a $2-trillion infrastructure plan, in part to spur economic activity. Here in Canada, despite less-than-ideal progress on a 12-year, $188-billion Investing in Canada Plan, the truth is that economic and labour market recovery will depend in part on our ability to get building.

