Nearly 2,700 people in Canada died from an opioid-related overdose between April 2020 and September 2020, according to the Special Advisory Committee on the Epidemic of Opioid Overdoses.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, pictured in Ottawa, joined Toronto Mayor John Tory on April 14 for an announcement of more than $7.7-million for three projects to increase access to a safer supply of drugs, and provide a new harm reduction and treatment option for people living with opioid use disorder in Toronto.