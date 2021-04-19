Feds’ ‘feminist’ budget pitches plan to stop ‘uneven recovery’; deficit to hit $354.2-billion

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s first “feminist” budget comes with commitments the government says will address social inequities, ease anxieties about the unrelenting pandemic, and tackle the climate crisis.

Clocking in at 724 pages, the document titled “A Recovery Plan for Business and Growth” features a slew of new measures aimed at lifting workers and sectors harmed by the pandemic. The budget proposes some $101.4-billion in new spending over the next three fiscal years—equivalent to 4.2 per cent of Canada’s GDP—and up to $135.2-billion over the next five.

For women, who often bear the brunt of providing or arranging child care and shouldering unpaid care work, the budget proposes earmarking up to $30-billion over the next five years to bolster access to affordable child-care and early-learning services. It aims to drive child care costs down to an average of $10 per day across Canada by the end of that timeframe. The word “feminist” was used at least 18 times in the document, compared to five in 2019. The budget said it aimed to prevent an “uneven” economic recovery.

The budget promised that government spending on child care would increase after five years, from $3.1-billion in 2021-2022 to $8.3-billion per year.

The pandemic has forced many women to leave the workforce or to cut back on hours to look after their children. Government support for child care has been hailed by experts and the Liberal government as a way of ensuring women are not left out of the economic recovery.

Permanent annual spending on child care would create another drain on the government’s finances, but could also earn the government more tax revenue by bolstering the economy, Royal Bank of Canada economist Josh Nye told The Hill Times last week.

The Liberal Party has held a consistent, strong lead over the second-place Conservatives among women in some national opinion polls since the pandemic first hit Canada more than a year ago.

The government is also proposing $4-billion to help up to 160,000 brick-and-mortar small and medium-sized businesses that have been forced to rely on online sales during public health closures. The money is intended to help those businesses use new technologies to broaden their reach.

For those employed in low-wage and precarious jobs, Ottawa said it intends to introduce legislation to establish a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour. Any federally regulated workers who live in a province or territory with a minimum wage above $15 per hour would receive that higher income instead. Currently, only Nunavut has a minimum wage above $15 per hour.

The government estimated that more than 26,000 workers would benefit from this change in sectors subject to federal regulations such as aviation and banking.

“From our government’s perspective, the fact that hundreds of thousands of Canadians who want a job but can’t get one today is an urgent issue, and we are acting with the appropriate urgency to get them back to work,” said Ms. Freeland, defending the magnitude of stimulus spending despite the government’s own positive economic outlook—and warnings from the Parliamentary Budget Office they may not be necessary. She said fighting COVID and business support programs are “ essential but expensive.”

While Ms. Freeland was reading her speech in the House, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) was quick to dismiss the Liberal approach as offering “no real plan.”

Early education is a provincial responsibility, and he questioned whether Mr. Trudeau had properly consulted them.

“I prefer letting parents be in the driver’s seats and giving options to all Canadian families,” he said, saying the child-care commitment feels like “deja-vu,” and adding it’s a promise the Liberals have yet to follow through on. He was also critical of the overall approach, saying Mr. Trudeau will “test an out-of-control debt plan without any real stimulus, one that abandons the natural resources sector entirely and provides no real fiscal anchor.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François-Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.) also panned the budget, saying that while it features “good things,” it doesn’t include what his party has long called for: unconditional increases to provincial health transfers.

Mr. O’Toole and Mr. Blanchet’s presumed opposition to the legislation that would outline the budget’s measures won’t be enough to trigger an election; all three recognized parties would have to band together to bring the government down.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.), for his part, already staked his position heading into the budget, saying he would support it to prevent sending Canadians to the polls while the pandemic poses a severe risk.

Mr. Singh stood firm by his party’s stance after the budget was released, calling it “unjust” and “unsafe” to trigger a federal vote while the third wave is raging. “In this pandemic, there is no way, in a third wave, there is any justification to put this country through an election,” he said.

Deficit to come in lower than fall forecast

The federal deficit is projected to hit $354.2-billion in 2021-2022, slightly lower than the $381.6-billion forecasted in the fall economic statement, as the government has spent less than had been allocated for its relief measures.

The deficit could climb higher than that $354.2-billion projection, however, if efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 are not successful, potentially setting off a domino effect in the years ahead.

The budget document outlines a three-pillar plan that includes income support for individuals and businesses, to be phased out after the pandemic; spending to boost economic growth and employment over the longer term; and a multi-year plan to reduce the deficit.

The IMF cautioned some restraint after the Liberal government signalled last fall that it was planning $100-billion of stimulus spending, saying it needed to justify that amount, and should establish a fiscal anchor to constraint the growth of the debt. The IMF urged the government to take steps to address the “exposed gaps” in the country’s social safety net, pointing to the lack of income support for those who couldn’t qualify for employment insurance. That led the government to set up, in rapid succession, a series of temporary programs such as the now-disbanded Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help those whose jobs were affected by the pandemic cope.

To that end, the government wants Parliament to back $3.9-billion in spending over three years, starting this fiscal year, in an effort to make the EI system more flexible and “responsive.” Some of the proposed changes include helping support those holding down multiple jobs so that the total amount of hours they work are counted towards their eligibility, and allowing would-be claimants to receive benefits sooner, with details to be fleshed out later.

Referencing the IMF’s callout to Canada in February, the feds said they would initiate consultations on more long-term reforms to the system, budgeting $50-million for that effort.

The release of the budget, the first in more than two years, comes amid a punishing third wave of the pandemic driven by more transmissible strains of the virus that has likely dampened—at least for the time being—enthusiasm for an election. Still, this budget could be the Trudeau government’s last before the next election, given that it’s in a minority position in Parliament.

With the pandemic still far from over, and the public vaccination campaign several weeks away from ramping up in earnest, the government is planning to extend relief measures, including the wage and rent subsidies. The wage subsidy, which covers up to 75 per cent of an employee’s income, set to expire in June, would be extended to late September. That’s around the time when the government has pledged to have procured enough vaccines for all Canadians. The cost of extending the wage subsidy is pegged at $10.1-billion, on top of the $73-billion spent to keep more than 5.3 million Canadians on the payroll. The rent subsidy, too, would be kept until Sept. 25; that would cost $1.9-billion, on top the $2.6-billion spent on the program thus far.

“After 50 years of talking about it and fighting for it, we’re finally going to get it done,” Ms. Freeland (University Rosedale, Ont.) said, and the government is “putting our money where our mouth is” with the “transformational” program.

Coverage of those subsidies would gradually taper off as vaccinations progress and the economy reopens. It’s unclear at what rate they would decline.

Asked why Ottawa believes businesses and individuals will be in a secure enough position before the vaccination campaign is complete, Ms. Freeland said the feds are “prepared to act further” if need be.

“We are also very aware that this virus has proven to be incredibly unpredictable and no one knows for sure what the course of the virus and new variants will be,” she acknowledged.

No fiscal anchor

Notably, the budget doesn’t set a fiscal anchor, an absence that the Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux also highlighted in the government’s fall economic statement. At the time, he said that statement “falls short on transparency” in part because it lacked a fiscal anchor.

Budget 2021 makes a single mention of the term, and it’s in the context of a promise to unwind COVID-related deficits and reduce the federal debt as a share of the economy “over the medium-term.” A senior government official defended that approach, noting the promise over the medium term relates a clear statement of intent, and anchors, more generally, are about direction and always require some flexibility for a government to react to economic conditions.

In the absence of a fiscal anchor, the feds in the fall said they would be using several indicators, such as employment rate and hours worked, to gauge when to start winding down relief measures.

As a percentage of GDP, the federal debt is expected to climb to 51.2 per cent in fiscal year 2021-2022, with the ratio falling to 49.2 per cent by 2025-2026. Ms. Freeland emphasized the plan to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over the coming years, with the deficit projected to fall to 1.1 per cent of GDP by 2025-2026. Canada’s GDP is expected to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2021, up nearly two percentage points higher than had been predicted last year, and by four per cent in 2022. But the third wave could throw a wrench in those projections.

At the same time, the government is somewhat bullish about the prospect that the economy could benefit from a temporary boost once the health crisis abates, as households were able to squirrel away “significant savings” they may be willing to spend when restrictions ease.

Here are some other measures outlined in the budget:

Boost to Net Zero Accelerator

To help shepherd Canada’s transition away from fossil fuels, Ottawa has proposed injecting $5-billion into the Strategic Innovation Fund for the Net Zero Accelerator over the next seven years. That program, to be administered by the Innovation Department, aims to provide financial support for projects that help companies reduce their carbon footprint. The multibillion-dollar fund was set up in 2017 as a vehicle for helping attract foreign investment and to scale up local industries across various sectors.

That $5-billion is on top of the $3-billion added to the program in the fall fiscal update. The program aims to help companies, including those operating in Canada’s oil patch, cut their emissions.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson (North Vancouver, B.C.) is expected to soon unveil a new target of slashing emissions by more than 40 per cent by 2030, per Toronto Star. That’s considerably less aggressive than what some climate advocates have been calling for. Some have said Canada needs to double its current target of a 30 per cent reduction below 2005 levels by 2030.

Ottawa also outlined more details about the issuing of Canada’s federal green bonds, an incentive for companies to back initiatives like retrofitting buildings and shifting to clean sources of energy designed to reduce their emissions, with plans to publish the framework “in the coming months.” It’s set a target of issuing up to $5-billion worth of those bonds.

Overall, the feds’ are budgeting $17.5-billion for the “green recovery,” with an eye to helping spur the creation of jobs in the sector.

Fighting pandemics

The budget plots out some measures to help prepare Canada for future pandemics. There’s up to $2.2-billion earmarked over seven years to help the life-sciences sector shore up its “talent pipeline and research systems.” Of that funding, $500-million would be put towards the infrastructure needs of universities and research hospitals. It’s also budgeting $1-billion over seven years to support “promising” life sciences and bio-manufacturing firms domestically, with that money to be doled out through the SIF.

To help slow down the virus’ spread at home, the feds want to allocate $82.5-million to bolster the infrastructure for detecting COVID-19 among arrivals at Canada’s international airports. There’s mention of setting aside $105.3-million to help Transport Canada work with “international partners” to “further advance” the Known Traveller Digital Identity pilot project, a concept that had been in the works long before talk of immunity passports for international travel became a hot topic.

Floated by the World Economic Forum in 2018, the project that Canada signed onto then called for the development of an encrypted app that would be used to authenticate travellers’ identity, as well as proof of vaccination, to demonstrate they pose a low risk to national security. Before COVID-19, the emphasis was on easing the flow of traffic at the border because of an anticipated surge.

Internationally, the feds want to appropriate up to $375-million so that Global Affairs Canada can work with developing countries to shore up their defences against the coronavirus. Though Canada is hoping to see most adults vaccinated this year, lower-income countries don’t expect widespread vaccination until 2024.

Taxing digital giants, vacant homes owned by ‘foreign, non-resident owners’

Following on its pledge to make digital corporations such as Facebook and Google “pay their fair share,” the government wants to legislate a Digital Services Tax, to be set at a rate of three per cent on revenue. It would apply to digital services for which revenues are tied to Canadians’ “data and content contributions” and that post earnings of 750 million euros, or roughly $1.3-billion. Such a tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and would bring in an estimated $3.4-billion over five years.

Also coming into force by Jan. 1 would be a tax on vacant property owned by non-residents, which was first proposed in the fall update. The parameters of the tax have yet to be drafted, with consultations to come, but as it stands, the feds hope the measure will bring in $700-million over four years.

On tax avoidance and evasion, the government proposes giving Canada Revenue Agency some $300-million to increase audits of large businesses that are at risk of non-compliance and to update its risk-assessment process for flagging fraudulent refunds and rebate claims.

Youth

Students struggling to make ends meet due to limited job opportunities can expect some financial relief in the form of pause on interest rates for student loans up until March 31, 2023, with the government forgoing $392.-7 million in revenue. The budget makes a point of noting that of the 1.5 million expected to benefit from that measure, an unspecified majority are women.

To help students find jobs over the school break, the budget proposes $239.8-million to help employers enrolled in the Student Work Placement Program hire post-secondary students for co-op or internship placements by covering 75 per cent of their wages, up from 50 per cent.

Overall, the feds estimate that the budget includes more than $5.7-billion in support for youth.

Diversity

The budget promised “long-term, foundational change” to address systemic racism to build on the fall economic statement’s “early steps” towards policies and programs that it said would fight discrimination and empower racialized communities.

The budget promises $200-million this year to establish a new Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund; $100-million this year to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative; and adding $52-million over four years to the recently launched, first-ever, Black Entrepreneurship Program, set up with the help of $93-million from the feds in September 2020. A public consultation is planned to apply diversity requirements to federally regulated financial institutions.

Acknowledging a data gap that advocates have repeatedly said hampers progress, Ottawa announced $172-million over five years for Statistics Canada to implement a Disaggregated Data Action Plan. That’s part of a broader $250-million over the same timeframe for the agency to improve its data collection.

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation, a Crown corporation created in 1996, is one space for that work, with $11-million over two years to expand its impact. Another $12-million over three years will go to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council to support academic research into systemic barriers facing diverse groups.

The budget also suggests a shift in language and priorities compared to the document two years before: this year, there’s a section devoted to Black Canadian communities, whereas that was given just a few line items in 2019, where the word “Black” was referenced a total nine times. The 2021 budget used that word 122 times, and included an acknowledgment that events in the last year “have shone a light on the complex and unique lived realities of Black Canadians.”

Nearly a year ago, the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer sparked worldwide protests and a reckoning, including within Canada, about ongoing racial injustice and police brutality, particularly targeting Black people. Earlier this year, NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, B.C.) also called on the government to specifically reference anti-Asian racism as communities faced an exponential rise in attacks and harassment amid the pandemic. This budget references Asian Canadians 12 times, including in the context of racism, compared to two references in 2019.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly stated the $30-billion in initial funding set aside over five years for establishing a national child care system would average $6-billion year. For fiscal year 2021-22, it would start at $3.1-billion.

