Opinion

Canadian Surface Combatants and the statement of requirements fiasco

By Alan Williams      April 19, 2021

The government could stick with the current process. Such an action would preclude DND from acquiring any new equipment at all and from adequately maintaining its current inventory. It would inhibit the Canadian Armed Forces from fulfilling its mandate. It would mean the evisceration of the Canadian military.

The Department of National Defence building, pictured, in Ottawa. The requirements should be met from within the funding available in DND’s budget, both with respect to acquisition costs and the long-term support costs, writes Alan Williams. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The foundation of any successful procurement is the establishment of an appropriate statement of requirements (SOR). It is understood that a major contributor to large cost increases are changes made to the requirements downstream in the process. For that reason, before any SOR is finalized and approved, it goes through a rigorous challenge function by all senior military and civilian leaders within the Department of National Defence (DND). Most importantly, before signing-off, the assistant deputy minister of materiel needs to be assured that the SOR will satisfy three criteria.

