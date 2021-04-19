Canadian Surface Combatants and the statement of requirements fiasco

The foundation of any successful procurement is the establishment of an appropriate statement of requirements (SOR). It is understood that a major contributor to large cost increases are changes made to the requirements downstream in the process. For that reason, before any SOR is finalized and approved, it goes through a rigorous challenge function by all senior military and civilian leaders within the Department of National Defence (DND). Most importantly, before signing-off, the assistant deputy minister of materiel needs to be assured that the SOR will satisfy three criteria.