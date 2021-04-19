A ‘once-in-a-generation’ chance to reset vaccine innovation in Canada

The $925-million public-private partnership to enhance the manufacturing capacity of Sanofi’s influenza vaccine facility in Toronto is only the latest in a string of deals meant to protect Canada against this, if not future, pandemics. Occupying the grounds of what was once “Connaught Labs,” Canada’s famed, publicly controlled vaccine manufacturer, the transfer of $470-million in taxpayer money to a multinational corporation has increased debate about whether private industry’s grip on biopharmaceutical production adequately serves the public good.