‘There’s so much at stake with this’: Liberal MPs want landmark federal budget focused on economics, not politics

The government’s April 19 federal budget, the first one to be released in more than two years, will lay the foundation for the next election battle, say pollsters, but some Liberal MPs want it to focus on boosting the economy, not the Liberal Party’s political fortunes.

“I don’t think it should be a very political one, where you’re doing the calculus like, ‘Oh, if we do this, this is popular, and if we do that, it’s not,’ ” said a Liberal MP who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis to offer their candid opinion. “It should be based on sound economic principles. There’s so much at stake with this, but my particular bias would be that we’re investing in things that will allow us to ensure long-term growth.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) will table the Trudeau government’s first budget in two years in the House of Commons on April 19. The document is expected to include more information about the government’s emergency relief spending during the pandemic—which it pegged at nearly $300-billion in the fall economic statement—and its promise of up to $100-billion of new spending over the next few years.

In media interviews, the senior government officials have identified investments in child care and green economy as two areas of focus for the budget.

Political pundits view this as a high-stakes budget, which could serve as the backbone of the party’s next election campaign, and could itself trigger an election if the opposition parties vote it down. It appears unlikely that the opposition will defeat the budget, however, with the country still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research said that the April 19 budget should be seen as the Liberal Party’s platform for the next election. Canadians will expect it to show the government’s plan for the recovery phase of the pandemic. Canadians would also want to know where the government would get all the money to spend on the initiatives they announce in the budget, he said.

“This will be the election budget any ways that you cut it,” said Mr. Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for Nanos Research.

“You can bet your bottom dollar, the Liberals will say … that if you vote against the Liberals, you will put all these things at risk. [What] Canadians are going to want to hear is not just the plan for today, but the plan, how’s the economy going to get back on the rails?”

Pollster Frank Graves of Ekos Research said that one standard that Canadians are going to judge the budget by is what it means for them and their families. The general public is concerned about spending, but in favour of doing what’s necessary to help those affected by COVID-19 and to stimulate the economy, he said.

“A lot of people will be looking at it through the lens of, ‘What does this do for me and my family?’” said Mr. Graves, president of Ekos Research. “And so regardless of whether it’s politically motivated, or economically motivated, a lot of people use the first test: ‘What’s this gonna do for me, my family, my community?’ And then the second test: ‘how’s this gonna work for the country, and the economy of the country as a whole, as it comes out of the perilous period?’”

Liberal MPs interviewed for this article said that no politician or government should ever underestimate Canadians’ ability to discern whether a government initiative is announced to achieve economic goals or political ones. They said that the leaders of minority governments always want to win a majority, and their government will face a temptation to use the budget to try to make political gains.

“I don’t think you can take people for being fools,” said the source. “I’ve always believed that people will have good intuitive sense as to whether something that is done for crass political reasons, or some good thinking that has gone into it.”

The source said that just spending taxpayer money around does not automatically translate into more votes or seats in the House of Commons. During the budget preparation process, Ms. Freeland widely consulted caucus members on ideas they think should be included in the federal budget. MPs interviewed for this article said that they did provide feedback to the government, but it remains to be seen if those ideas were incorporated in the budget.

“Listen, if we were such masters of politics: in our first mandate, we spent so much money,” the MP said. “We came back with a minority. So just spending money for the sake of spending it, and going out there and saying, ‘because this is a priority, and that is a priority’—it just doesn’t work.”

The MPs said they hoped Ms. Freeland and her colleagues in cabinet had made budgetary decisions based on sound evidence, and would invest money in sectors that need the most help and would produce long-term growth. They said these are tough choices, and it becomes even more challenging when a party is in a minority Parliament.

“Given all the hardships that Canadians have been through, you have to think about focusing on those sectors which will fortify our economic performance down the road,” said the source.

‘It’s going to fall apart’: government won’t last until fixed election date

In 2015, the Trudeau Liberals won a majority with 184 seats, but they were reduced to a minority in 2019, with 157 seats—13 short of a majority government. Now they need the support of at least one other party to get any piece of legislation through in the House. In a minority government, the opposition parties also outnumber the government on standing committees, which slows down the pace of the legislative process and often causes friction between the government and opposition parties.

Minority governments in Canada typically last between 18-24 months before one party triggers an election. April is the 18 month since the last election. Most Liberals were expecting an election to happen this spring, perhaps triggered by this week’s budget, but with a vicious third wave of COVID-19 gripping Canada, party leaders have signalled that they don’t want an election now.

Now, Liberal MPs are preparing for an election in August or September. Some argue that the relationship between the government and opposition has become too toxic, and it won’t be possible for the government to continue until Oct. 16, 2023, the fixed date for the next election.

“I just can’t see that happening, it is going to fall apart,” said the source. “It’s just become so politicized already, everything. So there just comes a point where you just can’t [continue].”

Eight-term Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.), the chair of the powerful Finance Committee, agreed that the Conservatives are obstructing the government’s agenda, and said it’s a “serious concern.” He said he hoped that the Conservatives would “get up and see the sun in the morning and start to move on sunny ways.” Mr. Easter conceded that the relationship between the government and the Conservatives is acrimonious, but said it’s not a given that the next election would happen late summer or early fall this year.

“It’s a real concern,” said Mr. Easter, a former senior cabinet minister in the Jean Chrétien government.

“If [there’s one party] that’s obstructing Parliament from doing its job and not allowing—this is an important point—not allowing a bill to get to the vote stage where it moves forward, then that is making Parliament unworkable. And that is what we’re seeing from the Conservative Party.”

Mr. Easter disagreed with his caucus colleagues who expressed concern to The Hill Times that political considerations might be a factor in picking and choosing the priorities for the budget.

“That’s just absolutely not true,” said Mr. Easter. “I guess we’ll see when the budget comes down, but I don’t believe that to be true at all. We have been emphasizing—the prime minister has been talking, the minister of finance has been talking about the needs of Canadians and the needs of the economy. And that’s what we’ve been addressing. We’ve been doing our job as a responsible government, for all Canadians.”

Mr. Easter said that the annual budget is a financial document that lays out the economic measures proposed by a government. A budget can be “somewhat political” as any governing party would include measures that it ran on in the preceding election and would want to deliver on those promises that it made to Canadians, he said.

