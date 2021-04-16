The privilege of arbitrarily applied parliamentary principles

When MPs handpick witnesses, not for enlightenment, but to feel the embrace of reinforcing messages, it is only fair that they shoulder part of the blame when things go wrong.

The House Ethics Committee pointedly silenced WE’s lawyer William McDowell, left, when he accompanied Craig and Marc Kielburger to their testimony. Soon afterward, the same committee allowed the Government House Leader to represent and give evidence, for more than two hours, on behalf of a recalcitrant Prime Minister’s Office witness, writes Guy Giorno.