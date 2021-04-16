Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
More in News

Feds likely to be drawn into talks on standardizing use of vaccine passports, despite reticence to wade in

News|By Beatrice Paez 3:30 PM ET
Barring residents who haven’t been vaccinated from travelling to another province may be the unlikeliest of scenarios, but Prof. Krishnamurthy says he sees certificates being used to confer benefits to pass holders.

Appeal court overturns suspension of Canada-U.S. asylum agreement

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Last July, a landmark Federal Court ruling declared the 17-year-old refugee pact violated the Charter. Today, the appeal court disagreed, and so the treaty will remain in effect.

Liberals move to cut short debate on UNDRIP bill after one day

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government’s time allocation motion will cut off debate on Bill C-15 after just a few speeches.

Federal support for Canada’s oil patch surged during pandemic, says new report

News|By Beatrice Paez
What is and isn’t considered a subsidy is politically charged. The government and industry are both likely to dispute or take issue with the inclusion of some, or many, of the programs to the group's tally. 

Feds target 90,000 temporary workers, international students for permanent residency this year

News|By Palak Mangat
While gaining a change in immigration status can be ‘transformational,’ the new policy does not go far enough as it excludes those not proficient in English or French, says one expert.

Feds say too early to talk opening Canada-U.S. border, but experts push for plan

News|By Neil Moss
There are a 'whole series of very complicated questions that nobody is talking about,' says border expert Edward Alden on the lack of planning for an eventual border reopening.

Has the Hill changed for women in the workplace post-#MeToo?

News|By Alice Chen
New prescribed policies, procedures forced people to think about how they were acting, creating a 'profound' change in terms of staff understanding how they need to relate in the workplace, says the PMO's Marci Surkes.

Syrian security situation used as guise for not having political will to repatriate detained Canadians, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
'I think [the Canadian government] needs to demonstrate a stronger case that there is a real security problem and it has never been able to do so,' says former diplomat Daniel Livermore.

New Senator working group to explore diversity, inclusion training in Red Chamber

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Ontario ISG Senator Rosemary Moodie says the new group shows the ‘significant investment’ the Senate is putting into pursuing ‘meaningful improvement.’
