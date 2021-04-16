Feds likely to be drawn into talks on standardizing use of vaccine passports, despite reticence to wade in

The Trudeau government may be intent on leaving it up to premiers to decide whether to implement systems for tracking proof of vaccination, but some experts say that’s easier said than done.

The debate raging over the adoption of vaccine passports domestically as a means of encouraging people engage in pre-pandemic activities is fraught with legal and ethical questions about their use, which “require very careful thought,” said Vivek Krishnamurthy, Samuelson-Glushko professor of law at the University of Ottawa.

Vaccine passports are being cast by proponents as a way to open up the economy as more people get vaccinated. Detractors see it as aggravating existing inequities across society, particularly given concerns that not everyone can get vaccinated and the distribution of doses has not necessarily been equitable.

Ottawa has made a distinction between certificates for domestic and international use, which could be used as a condition for entry into Canada.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) told reporters last month it would be up to premiers to decide whether to implement such a regime, while saying discussions among G7 nations is “very live” in an interview with CTV.

Prof. Krishnamurthy said he expects the feds to be drawn into working with the provinces to develop standards on a myriad of issues, including privacy concerns, pointing to how it ended up rolling out its own COVID-19 contract-tracing app that provinces could join after Alberta had piloted the first of its kind in Canada. Admittedly, he said, the feds’ contract-tracing app has been less effective than had been hoped for in identifying and mitigating spread of the virus.

“It’s not just a question of mobility. I think there’s also questions around technical and other forms of risk,” he said of vaccine passports. “If we’re going to come up with 10, or 13, different vaccine passports and standards for implementation. That means we have 13 systems to secure and to design appropriately. Of course, if you have one system, there’s a single point of failure, as opposed to 13 points of failure.”

He added that governments should work in concert with one another to “invest our resources and develop” robust standards that’s “based on emerging” practices, and not squabble over jurisdiction.

Some countries are further along in adopting proof of vaccinations like Israel with its Green Pass, a scheme that allows fully vaccinated holders to enter places like gyms, movie theatres, and restaurants, and the European Union’s Digital Green Certificate, which is due to be launched this summer. The latter aims to capture not just proof of vaccination, but also COVID-19 test results and recovery from the disease via QR code. It’s framed as an effort to facilitate travel to and within the bloc.

The World Health Organization has set up a working group to develop a common framework around authentication, privacy, data exchange, and security. With vaccination campaigns unfolding at different paces, it has urged member states not to introduce immunity certificates for international travel as a condition for entry, citing unknowns regarding the vaccines’ efficacy in reducing transmission.

There are also still a lot of unknowns that could complicate its adoption domestically. With different vaccines being administered depending on availability and age restrictions, the circulation of variants resistant to certain doses, and uncertainty over the length of protection they provide to recipients, any certification would likely have to be calibrated to reflect those factors.

“…If we’re going to do this, we need a system that’s going to capture that subtlety and be able to record if someone received the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna or the AstraZeneca, or whatever, as our scientific understanding of this evolves,” said Prof. Krishnamurthy. “That raises some hard questions.”

He outlined a hypothetical scenario in which the Moderna vaccine ends up being the most desirable because it’s effective at protecting against the most virulent mutation, but where access isn’t equitable or even predictable. “Are those people going to be able to more easily access things, because of the luck of getting that vaccine as opposed to something else?” he said.

Brandon Trask, assistant professor at the University of Manitoba’s faculty of law, questioned the utility of introducing vaccine passports without having “robust data” on vaccines’ effectiveness on preventing transmissions that supports stringent restrictions on movement for those who have yet to be inoculated, including regulating intraprovincial travel.

“Without evidence to back it up, I think governments would be really hard pressed to bring in that sort of provision—certainly, if they wanted it to be supported by the courts,” he added.

Last month, the U.S.’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, both of which are also approved for use in Canada, are very effective at preventing infections, based on real-world data. They suggested that because infections were quite rare, that could also extend to transmission.

Barring residents who haven’t been vaccinated from travelling to another province may be the unlikeliest of scenarios, but Prof. Krishnamurthy said he sees certificates being used to confer benefits to pass holders such as exemptions from having to quarantine or taking a rapid test at the airport, for international arrivals.

“When they discuss the idea of a passport, [people] think that there’s going to be the creation of a privileged class that gets to do everything, and everyone else left behind. I don’t think that’s the right way of thinking about it,” he said. “Undoubtedly, people with a passport are going to have greater freedom, because the vaccination means that they pose less of a risk of transmitting disease to others. The point is, we need to think about what exactly it is the passport does.”

In British Columbia, Premier John Horgan said he expects those who have been vaccinated to have greater freedoms at home than those who haven’t, but noted earlier that he’s not convinced a domestic system should be adopted. Ontario had contemplated the launch of its own regime as early as January, according to The Globe and Mail, with recipients getting a receipt with a QR code that links to a digital certificate.That documentation could be saved digitally on smartphones.

Asked to what extent politics could be driving considerations around the use of passports, Prof. Trask said it’s possible they could be deployed by politicians as a way to appear as though they’re acting in the interests of residents.

“Maybe some provincial politicians wanting to make it seem like, ‘Well, hey, we’re going above and beyond to protect our population here,’ without necessarily stopping to see,” he said, “do we have evidence for these restrictions that we’re trying to impose, or is this just strictly an optics exercise to try to boost our approval ratings?”

He said that political considerations could also be informing the federal government’s positioning on the issue, noting that there was a “slight reversal” in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) stance. In a January interview with Reuters, he ruled out vaccine passports. While he has expressed unease about the idea of domestic passes, saying in French it raises concerns of “equity” and “there could be discrimination,” he’s noted there are “potential pros and cons.”

A request for comment from Ms. Hajdu’s office was not returned by publication.

Online polling from the Public Policy Forum suggested that there’s a narrow majority who backed vaccine passports.

“This can largely be explained by the fact that people are just fed up with COVID and restrictions,” said Prof. Trask. “They’re essentially desperate for anything that gives a hope of a return to normal, but I think people need to stop and realize, ‘Well, wait a second, having to show proof and to get in somewhere is not a return to normal.’ ”

While the use of immunity passports internationally may be inevitable, even in Canada, he added, the prospect of introducing vaccine certificates for domestic use—as some provinces have indicated openness to—should be a non-starter.

On paper, he said, provinces like Ontario and New Brunswick require proof of vaccinations for schoolchildren, but there are a host of exemptions, making it an “oversimplification” when some assert that there’s a precedent for domestic passes. Parents or guardians can fill out a form indicating that their child can’t get vaccinated on the basis of conscience or religious belief, for example.

The Conservatives haven’t outlined their position on the issue; a request for comment from the party’s health critic Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) was not returned by deadline. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) has opposed its adoption in Canada.

Still, if provinces do intend to implement such a system, he said, it’d be beneficial for them to coordinate with the feds.

Elliot Hughes, consultant at Summa Strategies and former senior aide to finance minister Bill Morneau, agreed.

“It’s too simplistic to simply say that it’s up to the provinces to deal with this. So certainly, the feds will need to play a role in whatever discussions are happening at the provincial level,” he said. “They’re going to be in charge of who comes in and out of the country broadly. And then if those people who come in are then moving across provincial boundaries, I think there needs to be some consistency there.”

Mr. Hughes said he understands why the government is “stepping gingerly” around this issue, adding it’s “just beginning to grapple with” what a certification system would look like.

“We’re just barely scratching the surface of how this [pandemic] is going to evolve over the coming months,” he said. “It’s going to be with us for a long time.”

