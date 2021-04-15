Liberals move to cut short debate on UNDRIP bill after one day

The government’s time allocation motion will cut off debate on Bill C-15 after just a few speeches.
Justice Minister David Lametti argued that his government needed to close off debate on Bill C-15 to pre-empt delay tactics from the Conservative opposition. Only one Conservative MP had participated in the debate on Bill C-15 before the government moved its time allocation motion. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The Liberal government cut off the second reading debate on its UNDRIP bill on Thursday, successfully moving a time allocation motion for a bill that had only been debated once in the Chamber.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
What is and isn’t considered a subsidy is politically charged. The government and industry are both likely to dispute or take issue with the inclusion of some, or many, of the programs to the group's tally.
New prescribed policies, procedures forced people to think about how they were acting, creating a 'profound' change in terms of staff understanding how they need to relate in the workplace, says the PMO's Marci Surkes.