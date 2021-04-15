Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
liberals-move-to-cut-short-debate-on-undrip-bill-after-one-dayAno
News

Liberals move to cut short debate on UNDRIP bill after one day

By Peter Mazereeuw      April 15, 2021

The government’s time allocation motion will cut off debate on Bill C-15 after just a few speeches.

Justice Minister David Lametti argued that his government needed to close off debate on Bill C-15 to pre-empt delay tactics from the Conservative opposition. Only one Conservative MP had participated in the debate on Bill C-15 before the government moved its time allocation motion. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The Liberal government cut off the second reading debate on its UNDRIP bill on Thursday, successfully moving a time allocation motion for a bill that had only been debated once in the Chamber.

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is a deputy editor for The Hill Times covering politics, legislation, and the Senate.
peter@hilltimes.com

