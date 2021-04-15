Include young Canadians in conversation about privacy laws

Last week, the Ottawa Citizen reported a massive global data breach that comes to our attention as Canada reviews federal privacy legislation. ThePersonal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act is the law that requires private-sector organizations across Canada to obtain consent when they collect, use or disclose personal information. PIPEDA safeguards our data, but this legislation is out of date, leaving Canadians increasingly vulnerable to more privacy breaches.
