Coming to grips with our climate predicament

GIBSONS, B.C.—U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a pivotal climate summit this month. Three decades of climate change denial and procrastination—led by America in particular—have left humanity on the brink. Political and societal constraints will severely limit his administration’s efforts, but the non-negotiable bottom line is that the greenhouse gas emission reduction needed is seven per cent to 10 per cent per year each year of this decade. This is in comparison to the one to two per cent per annum the U.S. has averaged over the last decade.