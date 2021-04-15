Appeal court overturns suspension of Canada-U.S. asylum agreement

The Federal Court of Appeal has overturned a landmark ruling that struck down the Canada-U.S. asylum agreement as unconstitutional, ruling instead the treaty can remain in place and finding fault with how the claimants mounted their Charter challenge.

In a decision released Thursday, the court ruled in favour of the federal government, upholding the Safe Third Country Agreement and siding with Ottawa in its appeal last summer. Under the bilateral agreement, each country recognizes the other as a safe destination for refugee claimants across the world, and therefore, gives both countries the right to deny claims from people entering from either country at official border crossings, declaring them ineligible.

Advocates argued that sending refugee claimants back south violated their rights, presenting cases where the United State’s immigration detention system led to abuse. Contrary to the lower court’s determination that the case was sufficient to “shock the conscience,” the appeal court said there was “no evidence” the treatment of those turned back met that definition.

The appeal court acknowledged the “harsh” effects and evidence of “substandard treatment,” but said the legislation bringing the treaty into effect gives Canadian immigration officers a number of “powers and discretions” that can “alleviate” them.

“The legislative scheme reflects the philosophy that ‘where a refugee claimant could have sought protection in another safe country, it is reasonable and appropriate to require the refugee claimant to return and make use of that opportunity,’ ” the court noted.

The U.S. designation as a safe country was made through a 2004 order in council, and Parliament has created the ability to revoke it by repealing the regulatory provision for any country. For example, if a country “issues new executive orders, renders new judicial decisions or adopts administrative practices” that bring compliance with Canadian law into question.

“… Parliament created a mechanism to monitor the designated country’s compliance on an ongoing basis,” the ruling observed. That comes through the cabinet, which, in response to a minister “raising concerns,” can change designations, but also “authorize diplomatic, state-to-state discussions” with another government to try to fix anything that “casts into doubt” the country’s compliance.

Last July, the Federal Court found the refugee pact violates Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees everyone “the right to life, liberty and security of the person.”

Justice Ann Marie McDonald ruled the agreement, which halts people entering Canada at official border crossings because they must instead claim asylum in the U.S., is “over-broad” and the risks of detention and loss of security of the person is “grossly disproportionate” to the administrative benefit of the agreement. She gave the government six months to comply with the July 22, 2020, decision, a deadline the upper court later paused.

But for a Charter argument to stand, the upper court said the claimants “must identify the state action responsible for the infringement” on rights and freedoms, demonstrating a “causal link.” In their legal arguments, the court said they didn’t challenge the right subsection out of an admittedly “complex, interrelated legislative scheme,” and instead, focused on only two provisions. That was “fatal” to their case and “wrong,” the court said, when it needed to raise a Charter challenge against “all relevant parts of the legislative scheme” and instead the narrow focus meant the “real cause” of the infringement is not addressed.

“…The claimants have created a strawman and have asked us to decide on its constitutionality,” the decision said, noting the limited focus creates an “unduly artificial and narrow” evidentiary record, that leaves out key evidence for a court to consider.

“We cannot be confident that this record, hobbled by the way the claimants have cast their challenge, is sufficient for us to adjudicate the Charter issues responsibly,” the decision said.

The issue is not the agreement, the court suggested, but rather how it’s being administered and how a country’s compliance is reviewed. And, one question that emerges is whether Canada’s monitoring framework and reviews have been “designed properly” and work as they should.

Acknowledging the “voluminous” evidence, which detailed what advocates described as “damning” examples of abuse, the court instead regarded them as “somewhat piecemeal and individualized” and therefore “problematic” to draw “system-wide inferences” about the situation in the United States.

The case came forward amid a shift in immigration practices under former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration brought in greater restrictions and set up detention camps, in some cases separating children from parents. Successive media reports detailed widespread abuse and separation that made it impossible to reunite families.

The ruling follows on the tail of another win for the federal government last fall, when its request was granted to temporarily suspend the lower court’s decision as the clock ticked towards a January deadline for the agreement to be void.

Ottawa’s lawyers were in court earlier this year arguing the court had misinterpreted the law, and that there would be “irreparable harm” should the border agreement be scrapped, including causing an “influx” of asylum seekers at the border. They said that would slow the already backlogged claims process.

Irregular crossings into Canada have increased over the last years, spiking in 2017 and 2018, and declining since then, most precipitously with the pandemic. In both 2017 and 2018, about 20,000 asylum seekers crossed the Canadian border from the United States at unofficial points of entry. The number dipped to 16,500 in 2019, and 3,300 in 2020. Meanwhile, total refugee claims between 2017 and 2019 climbed from 50,000 to 64,000, before falling to 23,900 in 2020 as countries brought in border restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

After missing immigration targets last year amid the pandemicImmigration Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.) Wednesday outlined a new pathway to encourage some 90,000 temporary foreign workers and graduated international students as part of a goal to reach 401,000 permanent residents this year.

The appeal court’s decision is likely not surprising to immigration advocates, including University of Ottawa associate professor Jamie Liew,who previously told The Hill Times it doesn’t have “a great track record in recognizing the rights of refugees.”

She and other immigration experts said they expect the matter to end up before the Supreme Court of Canada.

On Thursday, Ms. Liew said on Twitter the court was, disappointingly, “very dismissive of extensive record” that convinced the lower court there were enough concerning cases arising from the United States’ approach to the detention of claimants to end the treaty.

