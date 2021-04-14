The ‘natural order of things’ is ruining it for the rest of us

The gender entitlement to leadership and decision-making is costing lives. This patriarchal approach to who is catapulted into the position to make these bad decisions is a feature, not a bug.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured in Ottawa in September 2020. When challenged regarding their own record of failure, instead of taking individual responsibility, white men in charge excuse their loss of control as inevitable and gaslight the rest of us into believing it is completely and totally our fault, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Who put white men in charge? Oh yes, patriarchy (by way of white supremacy).
