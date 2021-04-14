Syrian security situation used as guise for not having political will to repatriate detained Canadians, say experts

As Canadian citizens remain in Kurdish custody in northern Syria, experts say the Canadian government is using the pretence of the security conditions on the ground to cover up a lack of political will for repatriation.

It is believed that there are at least 23 Canadian children in the Kurdish-controlled detention camps.

The Canadian government maintains that its ability to provide consular assistance in Syria is “extremely limited” due to the security situation on the ground.

In March, Canada facilitated the return of a four-year-old Canadian girl who was detained in Syria with travel documents, but it did not organize her departure from the camp.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) has called cases where detained children have been able to return to Canada exceptions and not a precedent. “Right now we’ve qualified it as too dangerous for Canadian officials to go into Syria and into those refugee camps,” he said in 2019.

Last October, a five-year-old Canadian girl was released after her uncle had been working for her return for months. The Kurdish authorities wouldn’t release the child until it had a face-to-face meeting with a Canadian diplomat. That came when a Lebanon-based Canadian diplomat led a delegation, which met Kurdish officials in a Syrian border town across from Turkey.

Repatriation of those with ISIS-links, and their children, has been a politically fraught file for the government.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the CBC last month that it is “absolutely essential” that children and women have the opportunity to return to their home countries.

Carleton University professor Leah West, an expert in national security law, told The Hill Times that if Global Affairs wanted to mitigate the security concerns for its consular officers they have options to do so.

“The security angle is a nice thing to say, but I don’t think anybody truly believes that the reason why repatriation is not happening at this time is because of security risks,” said Prof. West, who has travelled to detainment camps where Canadian are held, as have other academics and journalists.

She said that she doesn’t believe the Liberal government has any intention to repatriate Canadians as long as it remains in power and it is “politically unpalatable to do so.”

“I don’t think I’ve seen any indication that there is any will or desire to repatriate Canadians,” Prof. West said.

It’s a matter of political will, she said. “I don’t think there are a lot of political points to be earned by making the hard step of repatriating Canadian children who are indefinitely detained in horrific conditions through no fault of their own.”

While there aren’t many political points to be earned, there are potential political losses.

“Conceivably, those children would not be repatriated without their mothers unless there was a very good reason for that,” she said, adding that is politically unpalatable as people don’t have much compassion for women and men who travelled abroad to join ISIS.

“Because there is no legal obligation on the government to repatriate, they’re choosing to do the easy thing and not actually stand by this desire to advance human rights and [the] feminist foreign policy agenda and really do what’s morally right here,” Prof. West said. “They are just doing what is politically expedient.”

The Kurdish authorities who are running the camps are not able to continue caring for Canadians and are asking that they be returned, she said, noting that while the Canadian government is insisting that the detainees be treated well, the authorities have said they don’t have the capacity to take care of them.

“It feels like the government is being complicit in having the rights of its citizens violated because they could do something to ameliorate their human rights situation. They could do something to alleviate the fact that we have Canadians in indefinite detention who have not been charged with any crime, who have not been brought before a court, who are not living in humanitarian conditions. And the government could do something about it, and is doing nothing,” Prof. West said.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs said in a statement that the department is following the situation very closely.

“The Government of Canada is aware of Canadian citizens being detained in northern Syria,” the spokesperson said. “Canadian consular officials are actively engaged with Syrian Kurdish authorities for information on Canadians in their custody.”

Citing the Privacy Act, the spokesperson said no more information could be given.

Former Canadian diplomat Daniel Livermore, who served as Foreign Affairs’ director general of security and intelligence for five years, said consular officials historically have been “quite prepared to accept a fairly high level of risk.”

“Because it was just part of the job to go to the assistance of Canadians wherever they were,” he said. “Usually there were ways to mitigate that risk quite substantially.”

With the repatriation of Canadians in Syria, Mr. Livermore said he wonders if the government is using the security situation as an excuse to not have to do something that they don’t want to do.

“There doesn’t seem to me to be a compelling security case,” he said. “I think [the Canadian government] needs to demonstrate a stronger case that there is a real security problem and it has never been able to do so. It just has been able to offer this view that it’s not secure.”

“The people we post abroad … go into a lot of dangerous situations. And if you’re a consular officer, you’re used to it—that’s part of your job to go where the tough things are happening,” Mr. Livermore said, noting if it is required, consular officers could have increased protection to go in or Canada could come to an agreement with local governments.

He said Canada will eventually have to face the issue.

“For the Canadian government there is a tricky political issue that they don’t want to face,” Mr. Livermore said. “If you take the short-sighted view that you don’t want to face this problem this year or you didn’t want to face it last year, then what happens when these kids start to grow up in these camps? Because at some point you are going to have to face the problem. You can’t put it off forever.”

Gar Pardy, a former Foreign Affairs’ director general of consular affairs, echoed Mr. Livermore saying the security situation is being used as a cover.

Mr. Pardy noted that the government has been using the same rationale for not repatriating its detained citizens in Syria for successive years.

He added that Kurdish authorities are the “easiest” government to deal with in the region and, if it wanted to, the government could use intermediaries to facilitate the release of its citizens.

Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers (PAFSO) president Pamela Isfeld said she takes the government at its word.

“The employer has access to all kinds of information in northern Syria that we, at PAFSO, don’t have,” she said. “If they are making the assessment that it really is too dangerous [and] that the risk does not justify the return of what could happen there, I’m not in a position to question that.”

“Given that we do this kind of work, as consular officers are sent into other dangerous situations and other politically volatile situations, I’m taking [the government] at their word that they know something about this that we don’t and they have assessed this risk as being too much,” she said.

Ms. Isfeld noted that foreign service officers go into places with difficult security environments as it is part of the job under the required circumstances, adding that it becomes an issue if there isn’t adequate support.

“I’m inclined to think that they have information that they are basing this information on that we don’t have,” she said.

Although, she noted that nobody likes to think there are people, such as children and those who weren’t involved in the conflict, that need help who are not getting help.

“From our members’ point of view, I am quite sure that if there is a way to do it that they are trying to find a way to do it,” Ms. Isfeld said. “People see this kind of thing as the kind of work they want to do.”

The Hill Times