Protocol became ‘even more important’ in a world of virtual diplomacy, says Canada’s chief

Stewart Wheeler says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's virtual meeting with new U.S. President Joe Biden was a way to use technology to start building a relationship with the new administration.
Stewart Wheeler had to adapt to a much changed world of protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is pictured with Armenian Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan during a January diplomatic house call. Photograph courtesy of Twitter/Stewart Wheeler
In a post typically full of diplomatic meetings and state visits, Canada’s chief of protocol had to find out how to keep the world of protocol afloat.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
New prescribed policies, procedures forced people to think about how they were acting, creating a 'profound' change in terms of staff understanding how they need to relate in the workplace, says the PMO's Marci Surkes.
It was more important for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to distinguish his offer from the Liberal government, say politicos, with both parties presenting resolutions that offered similar progressive policy solutions.