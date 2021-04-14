Let’s be honest, Prince Philip was no saint

The death of any public figure is a time for reflection, and I feel sympathy for the Queen at the loss of her husband.
But in this outpouring of grief, we have come across as a colony rather than an independent country.
There is no doubt Prince Philip, pictured with Laureen Harper during a 2010 visit to Ottawa, served his country, the United Kingdom, well. But as most Canadians are skeptical of the monarchy, it strikes me as passing strange our prominent fellow citizens would go out of their way to praise someone so flawed, and who was not one of us, writes Andrew Caddell. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
OTTAWA—My mother always insisted on the rule, “Never speak ill of the dead.” Despite her influence on my life, I will have to make an exception for Prince Philip.
