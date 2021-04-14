It’s time to deliver on infrastructure investments

Whether by commuting to work, connecting to the internet at home, or sending their children to school, Canadians rely on infrastructure built by Canada’s construction sector. Governments past and present have invested in multi-billion-dollar infrastructure programs, because they improve the lives of all Canadians and stimulate the economy. Investing in infrastructure creates immediate employment opportunities, maintains healthy supply chains, and generates $2 to $4 in return for every dollar invested. Our quality of life depends on infrastructure.