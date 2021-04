New prescribed policies, procedures forced people to think about how they were acting, creating a 'profound' change in terms of staff understanding how they need to relate in the workplace, says the PMO's Marci Surkes.

In the years since a major cultural shift arose in the form of the #MeToo movement, current and former female political staff and MPs say there have been some shifts in working on Parliament Hill, but not all of them are positive, nor are they all very noticeable.