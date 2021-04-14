Bringing a regional perspective to the infrastructure frenzy

Calls for increased federal investment in Canada’s infrastructure have become deafening. Some voices are raised in favour of upgrades to traditional “grey” infrastructure, like wastewater, roads, and bridges. Others want investments to kick-start our COVID-battered economy, or to make our urban and rural infrastructure climate- or pandemic-ready. Further, a wide range of groups are advocating for the rapid outbuild of “green” infrastructure to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. And those communities in Canada that are free falling down the brutal slope of structural economic transformation are asking for a piece of the pie. How to respond to this cacophony?