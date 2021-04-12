This time, can we skip the fear-mongering?

I have worked in First Nations government and leadership for more than three decades. In that time, I have heard countless predictions of economic catastrophe at even a hint of progress toward recognizing and upholding First Nations’ rights. The fact that these predications never come true doesn’t prevent them from being recycled on a regular basis. So I wasn’t surprised to hear Premier Brian Pallister of Manitoba, Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta and others claim that implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples would be disruptive to Canada’s economy. But I was disappointed.