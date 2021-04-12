An unintended consequence of populism and geopolitics is the return of industrial policy in most Western countries. Whether it is populist “Buy America” policies creating protectionist trade walls, or expanding tech export and investment restrictions as the United States and China compete for dominance in key technologies, or the lack of resiliency in global supply chains exposed by COVID-19 generating pressures to re-shore in strategic sectors, or the pivot towards engineering greener economies in response to climate change, governments everywhere are once again getting more involved in the business of business.