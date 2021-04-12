CRA approach for policing faith smacks of Islamophobia and should alarm everyone

For years, Muslim charities have raised concerns of intrusive audits. As more charities have come forward about this issue to the Canadian Council of Imams (CCI), it has become apparent that a disporportionate selection of Muslim organizations is being targeted by a specific division in the CRA. Suspicions of bureaucratic discrimination and Islamophobia have been confirmed in a recent report by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and the Institute of Islamic Studies (IIS) at the University of Toronto.